Hubbard County sets public hearing to amend liquor ordinance

Dearstyne explained to the board that additions to the ordinance would read, "Sale of off-sale alcoholic beverages, intoxicating liquor, malt liquor, 3.2 percent malt liquor or wine shall be between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. as provided by Minnesota Statutes 340A."

"The hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. is what the legislature has passed in their ordinance and so I felt it was easier to go with that language," he said. "And at the end I put 'as provided by Minnesota Statutes 340A' so if there is any changes again in the future we won't have to amend our ordinance as long as it adheres to state statute."

After looking through the entire ordinance, Dearstyne found no other changes that needed to be made.

Dearstyne added that the commissioners would need to schedule a public hearing in order to amend the ordinance.

The commissioners scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m. to provide the public the opportunity to address the recommended amendment to the ordinance.

In other business, county commissioners did the following:

• Approved the County Attorney salary be set at $100,000 at time of appointment.

• Directed the County Coordinator to contact the parties interested in being appointed County Attorney in reference to the established wage and to provide them the opportunity to address the commissioners on April 4.

• Approved the timber appraisals for the timber auction scheduled for April 10 as recommended by the Land Commissioner Mark "Chip" Lohmeier.

• Adopted the Tax Forfeited Land Easement Policy.

• Rescinded Resolution No. 08021602 and adopted Resolution No. 03211704 approving the amended Potlatch Corporation easement in Lake George Township.

• Adopted a resolution approving 10 percent apportionment of the 2016 Tax Forfeited monies to the Parks and Recreation account in the amount of $155,742.30 as well as a 15 percent apportionment for County Forest Development Fund in the amount of $233,613.44.

• Denied the request for the repurchase of a tax-forfeited land parcel until such time that the property is properly cleaned up and the expenses of said project are added to the repurchase amount, further denying a payment plan option to the purchaser.

• Approved a two-year purchase of service agreement with Stellher Human Services with a cap of $150,000 for family-based services and a cap of $22,000 for mental health services.

• Accepted the resignation of Social Worker Marie Dearstyne, effective April 7, and authorized Social Services Director Deb Vizecky to refill the position.

• Approved the low quote of $8,999 from Advanced Business Products out of West Fargo for the purchase of a photocopier for social services.

• Adopted a resolution accepting the 2017 Boat & Water Safety Grant in the amount of $25,108 for the sheriff's office.

• Adopted a resolution on the recommendation of Auditor/Treasurer Kay Rave to join the Minnesota Association of Governments Investing for Counties (MAGIC) Fund.

• Approved the transfer of $200,000 as part of the $1,500,000 Heritage Living Center construction project commitment as payment for the bond interest.

• Approved payment of the Equitable Cost-sharing for Publicly-owned Facilities funding program offered through the Minnesota Department of Human Services to be taking from the remaining $100,000 commitment as discussed with the Heritage Living Center Executive Director.

• Approved the state contract quote in the amount of $38,999.60 for the purchase of court audio equipment.

• Approved a conditional use application by Ben and Janae Hass in Nevis Township to operate a resort.

• Approved a conditional use application by Tim Hanna and Bob LeSage of Little Sand Bay Villas in Lake Emma Township to convert a land use to a residential planned unit development.

• Appointed the Hubbard County Board Chair, Sheriff, Chief Deputy Sheriff, County Recorder, Facilities Maintenance Manager, County Attorney, Court Administrator and Park Rapids Chief of Police to the Hubbard County Security Committee.

• Requested the Veterans Services Office provide information regarding the request from the Northern Minnesota Veterans Task Force to support the Northern Minnesota Veterans Home.

The next regular Hubbard County Board meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at the Hubbard County Government Center.