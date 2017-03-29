Local veteran turns 100 and honored for military service

As part of the celebration, the centenarian received a special gift from the Menahga V.F.W. Color Guard.

The Color Guard honored Paananen for his military service and presented him a plaque making him an honorary member, and to commemorate the veteran's 100th birthday. Ice cream cake was served following the short recognition ceremony and Paananen, along with wife Lillian, were surrounded by family and friends.

"That made me real proud," Paananen said of receiving the honor and reflecting on this milestone birthday. "I'm an old man so I don't really get too excited. I've had a real good wife all these years — 68 years — and we've had a real good marriage."

Willie Davis said he and the other Color Guard members felt it was important to recognize Paalanen for his service, and at the same time celebrate the milestone birthday.

"It's not every day someone turns 100. He's a World War II veteran and we wanted to do something to recognize that, so we decided to make him an honorary member of the Color Guard," Davis said. "We're losing so many World War II veterans; there are very few left around here."

Davis served just under 28 years in the U.S. Army, including three years in Vietnam.

"Him being a veteran, that's what drew us together," Davis said of getting to know Paananen.

Family members who attended Saturday's birthday party shared bits of information about Paananen.

He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps as a young man where he took the skills of growing up on the farm and operated heavy machinery called a "Cat."

He was later drafted into the U.S. Army and served during World War II, where he was sent to Pearl Harbor shortly after the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base that thrust America into the war.

Paananen said when they arrived to Pearl Harbor ships were anchored in a line, making it difficult to see the wreckage from the attack. He figures U.S. military officials did this because they didn't want people taking pictures and didn't want the Japanese to have the opportunity to see what they had done.

Paananen operated a bulldozer at Pearl Harbor, performing a variety of jobs that included moving dirt to create gun emplacements that weren't used, he recalls, because the Japanese never returned.

He also served on various islands including Saipan, Okinawa and Tinian with the 102nd and 152nd Combat Engineers.

When he finished with the military Paananen said he was grateful to return home to Minnesota in one piece, "just getting back from World War II after four years and to be alive and have all my limbs."

Paananen worked as a jeweler in the Twin Cities and later purchased a Dairy Queen franchise. He said the most notable experience in owning the Dairy Queen was when a tornado came through. He was in the store with a friend of his, who was going to leave when the storm arrived, but Paananen talked him into staying.

"I told him, 'That's a tornado.' I could hear it and it sounded like a freight train trying to pick up speed," Paananen recalls.

The two waited out the storm in the store's walk-in cooler.

"It didn't take five minutes and we heard everything falling apart."

After retiring, Paananen says he didn't know what a golf ball was but picked up the game anyway and loved to play. He and friends would go out for a round in the morning then another round in the afternoon. He says he's had 7 holes-in-one in his lifetime.

Paananen was born March 24, 1917 and grew up on a farm southwest of Menahga. He and Lillian did not have children but there were many nieces and nephews and other relatives at Rose Haven on Saturday to help them celebrate.

When asked what he had to say about turning 100?

"Doesn't seem that different from being 99," he joked.