Firemen's Ball, Foggy Creek band return to Armory Square

For 35 years the Firemen's Ball was held in Park Rapids but ended when the Armory flooded 14 years ago. Now, with a renovated Armory Square the Firemen's Ball returns Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m. to midnight. And so does the Foggy Creek band.

Foggy Creek had its peak year in 1982, played until 1987 and reunited in the 90s. The band came out of retirement for a reunion performance at the American Legion on Jan. 3, 2015. It was 35 years ago to the day when Kirk Brock, Dean Cumber, Vern Massie and Chuck Rognstad debuted in 1980 at the dance hall above the old Park Rapids municipal liquor store, in what is now A Better Place.

That first gig in 1980 led to Foggy Creek winning the Battle of the Bands at the county fair, firemen's balls and weddings throughout the region. They purchased a 1963 Ford Econoline van and entertained audiences at venues in Moorhead, Crookston, Elbow Lake, Bemidji, Wadena, Sebeka, Menahga and Detroit Lakes.

The band played just about every weekend in 1982 and stuck together until 1987, when Brock moved out of the area, reuniting in 1991 and performing until New Year's Eve, 1999.

"We spent a lot of time together and it's fun to get back playing," Brock said.

Now, they're back one last time Saturday to play the now-revived Firemen's Ball. Brock said when the band got back together two years ago they said if the firemen's ball came back they wanted to play the event.

"We've determined this is the last time we play together as a group. We're going to go out there and have fun. We can still put a good beat down," said the 58-year-old Brock. "We'll be fine. People are going to have a ball."

He encourages folks to come out and catch Foggy Creek one last time.

Saturday's ball features two other local bands in Free Beer and Incredibly Real. Brock expects at some point in the night Saturday all three bands will collaborate on stage for a couple songs. Foggy Creek has been around since the 80s, Free Beer is popular and playing regularly now, and Incredibly Real is the up and coming band of teenagers.

"We should have changed the names to the "Good the Bad and the Ugly" or the "Old, Young and Younger," Brock said of the three bands coming together for Saturday's show.

The event is sponsored by Northwoods Bank and all proceeds go to benefit the Park Rapids Fire Department. The event is semi-formal dress and tickets are $10 in advance at Northwoods Bank or $12 per person at the door.