Helen's Kitchen striving to feed the hungry

The non-profit organization was founded by Susan Bearden, Marie Hass and Rachel Creager.

Their mission is to feed impoverished people in the Park Rapids area, while also building relationships and directing people to support services, such as counseling, job skills programs or financial advice, whenever possible.

"We are really striving to reach people that truly have a need," Creager said.

Dinner guests range from the elderly to children.

"It's really a spectrum of people," Creager said. "It's a very social experience for people who are very lonely."

Menus are devised based on donated foods items.

"Nothing spicy. We cook foods kids would like. We try to keep it simple," Creager said.

The March 14 meal honored local chef Amy Thielen. Helen's Kitchen dished up Thielen's recipe for chicken and wild rice hotdish, accompanied with a green salad, biscuits and Texas chocolate sheet cake.

"We thought it'd get people interested in her cookbook," Bearden explained.

Generous donors provided the chicken and wild rice for Helen's Kitchen.

They intend to start purchasing food from the North Country Food Bank, which distributes surplus goods to food shelves, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, senior community centers, after school programs and other non-profits in northwestern Minnesota.

"We're strictly donation only," Bearden said. "We're real frugal with the money."

Each meal begins with the Lord's Prayer and a celebration of recent birthdays.

"Volunteers are everything," emphasized Creager. "Our roster is around 50 or more and groups."

Church groups, businesses, the FATHER Project and other organizations help with setup, serving, visiting with dinner guests and clean up. They typically volunteer once a month or every two months.

"We have some who volunteer faithfully with cooking," Creager said. "We have a few core people, but it'd be nice to have a few more. We don't want anyone to get burned out."

Helen's Kitchen seeks volunteers to help with bookkeeping, fundraising or managing social media.

"It's just a wide range of gifts and talents we could use," Creager said.

Currently, funding is largely from business or individual donations.

"We're very frugal with the funds that come in. We try to cook nourishing meals that are fresh and hot. We have vegetables at every meal. We really stretch the dollar," Creager said.

A donation jar sits on the serving counter as well.

"A large number of people were adamant we have a donation jar," she noted.

After their trailer home was destroyed in a fire in January, Beverly and Rodney Buckley have stayed at hotels. Their temporary accommodations only have a fridge and microwave.

"When it comes to home-cooking, you don't get to do it often," Beverly said.

They have relied on Helen's Kitchen for nutritious, home-style dinners.

Another woman was struggling to find a place to rent, so Helen's Kitchen sought to help her by introducing her to a property manager.

"A lot of volunteers are service-minded and visit with guests. That's how the supportive services are managed, making these connections and interacting with the guests," explained Creager.

Seniors enjoy the food and camaraderie as well.

"Everyone is so nice and friendly," said Scotty Kyllonen. She brings her great-grandson with her every Tuesday.

Meals are distributed from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church on the first Tuesday of the month and at Calvary Lutheran Church on the second and fourth Tuesday. A free, community meal, called Peter's Table, is provided at St. Peter's on the third Tuesday.

"Honestly, God is just providing and we're working out all the bugs. I'm glad we're growing at an even pace," Creager said.

For more information, visit their website at helenskitchenpr.org.