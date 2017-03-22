Hubbard County Law Enforcement Incidents

Mar. 17: A Park Rapids caller reported having problems with a new Facebook friend; An Akeley caller reported a verbal domestic, her boyfriend was refusing to leave; A Park Rapids caller wanted to speak to an officer about her social security number being used for loans she had not taken out; An Akeley caller stated he was being threatened;

Mar. 18: A Park Rapids caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the road; A Park Rapids caller reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot; A possible harassment restraining order violation was reported in Park Rapids; A caller reported a suspicious male party wearing a camo jacket and blue jeans that was laying in the ditch, he then got to his feet and began walking, the reporting party stated that he seemed to be intoxicated; A caller reported a white van driving 90 miles per hour, passing vehicles that nearly caused an accident; A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance for an unwanted guest that was refusing to leave; A caller asked to speak with a deputy in reference to a Facebook swap and shop solicitation issue;

Mar. 19: An agency assist was requested in Nevis for a female that had fallen; A physical domestic between a male and female party was reported in Lake George; A Laporte caller asked to speak to an officer about ongoing threats and harassment in the neighborhood; An Akeley caller had child custody questions; A Park Rapids caller was threatening to beat someone up; A caller reported a suspicious beige truck that drove off the road into the ditch and back onto the road;

Medical: Mar. 17: An ambulance was requested in Itasca State Park for a female experiencing chest pain and difficulty breathing;

Mar. 18: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a 74 year old male that fell on the ice and hit his head and was unable to get up;

Mar. 19: An ambulance was requested in Bemidji for a female party in extreme pain; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a female in severe pain that just recently had surgery;

Accidents: Mar. 16: A caller stated that she rolled her vehicle on Co. Rd. 40 between Hwy. 71 and Co. Rd. 4;

Mar. 17: A Nevis caller reported an accident, stating there were no injuries but that they did need an officer; A hit and run was reported in Park Rapids; A caller reported a SUV was driving down a hill and a truck was trying to go up the hill, the icy conditions caused the truck to slide and the SUV swerved to miss it going into the ditch, the truck was blocking traffic; A vehicle off the road that hit some trees was reported; A Park Rapids caller reported that due to icy roads she ran over her mailbox and five of her neighbors' mailboxes;

Mar. 18: An accident was reported in Lake George;

Animal related: Mar. 16: A caller reported a deer hit by a vehicle that needed to be dispatched; A Park Rapids caller reported multiple dogs, cats, ferrets and birds living in a residence in very dirty conditions;

Mar. 17: A deer in the southbound lane of traffic needing to be dispatched was reported; A deer in the lane of traffic was reported on Co. Rd. 18;

Mar. 18: A Nevis caller reported a deer that needed to be dispatched;

Mar. 19: A dispute in reference to a dog was reported in Park Rapids;

Burglaries, thefts: Mar. 17: An activated commercial burglar alarm with garage motion activation was reported on Co. Rd. 40; Theft of a cell phone was reported.