Then the donkeys took the floor and drew everyone's full attention as skilled (and not-so-skilled) riders mounted the stubborn beasts for a good game of basketball.

Jim Day of the Menahga Fire Department team was the most valuable player as he scored multiple baskets from atop his trusty donkey. He made it look simple at times. While others struggled to stay on, Day had a simple strategy.

"Hang on," he said when asked the secret to his donkey basketball success.

Teammate Eli Jettmann was not as successful with his donkey, as he spent much of the first half stuck in the corner before stepping up his game the second half.

"I guess he froze up with all the excitement at first, but at the end he came alive for a fast break," Jettmann said. "We didn't score, but we tried that buzzer beater."

The Menahga firefighters were rookies to donkey basketball going into the game against the Menahga School FFA. The game occasionally got a little rough as players on both sides were thrown from the donkeys, who were far more experienced at the game than the players.

Prior to the entertaining display of donkey basketball, Mike and Char Anderson were crowned this year's St. Urho king and queen during opening ceremonies for the 35th annual celebration.

Maybe it was people riding donkeys on a gymnasium floor, perhaps it was people in purple underwear, or simply the legend of St. Urho, but this year's event drew additional royalty.

Miss Minnesota Madaline Van Ert experienced her first St. Urho Days.

The Rochester native said she had a great time and leaves town more knowledgeable about Finnish folklore and tradition.

Van Ert got to witness the ceremonial Changing of the Guards by the Nytes of St. Urho at the feet of the statue honoring the Finnish saint, who is credited with driving away a plague of grasshoppers who were consuming the grape crop ancient Finland.

Each year, the group of Nytes take off all their old dirty clothes and throw them in one pile, then quickly get dressed again.

"Hopefully when we go into the pile we pick out something that's cleaner than what we took off," said one of the honorable Nytes. "This is a real festival in a sense that we're the jesters. We're trying to relieve all the inhibitions and stress from winter. But some people are too reserved so they get to watch us do it."

In experiencing this Finnish tradition, Van Ert witnessed the Nytes disrobe down to their purple underwear.

"I did not know what to expect," she said. "It was interesting, for sure. Very funny."

Van Ert admittedly didn't know a lot about the Finnish culture before this trip to Menahga. Now she knows a little more about St. Urho.

"I've learned a lot. It's been great to chat with people in the community. Everyone has been so kind... a lot of information but I think I'm catching it all."

And donkey basketball?

"That was another thing I wasn't expecting," she said. "I thought it was just a funny name for a regular basketball game but they brought real donkeys."

Travis Floyd of the Menahga Chamber of Commerce said the entire weekend was a success, highlighted by the St. Urho crowning, donkey basketball and Miss Minnesota and the Menahga Royalty on Friday.

"The donkey basketball games went very well with a lot of people in attendance. The riders did great and said they had a lot of fun," Floyd said. "Talking with the people in attendance they said they had not laughed so hard in a long time!"

Along with the Changing of the Guards and parade on Saturday there was also games by the lake that included Molkky and human foosball.