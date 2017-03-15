Century 2nd graders host Healthy Food Cafe
Park Rapids second graders recently completed their unit on healthy eating and hosted a Healthy Food Cafe in classrooms on March 7.
As a culminating activity the six second grade classes invited first graders to visit rooms and experience the Healthy Food Cafe. Second graders served snacks and taught the visiting first graders about the benefits of healthy food choices.
Earlier in the units, students rotated among all six second grade classrooms to learn about each of the five food groups and healthy snacking. Teachers dressed the parts of the Royal Food Family. Sir Milkford (Mrs. Stevenson), Prince Waffle (Miss Stursa), Princess Peapod (Miss Sellnow), Queen Anna Banana (Mrs. Mercil) and King Henry (Mrs. Poehler) introduced healthy food education lessons to second graders, who then passed the knowledge on to visiting first graders. Ms. Erickson introduced a healthy snack for the kids to try as part of the rotation.
The unit also included a visit by a dentist to teach the students on keeping their mouths healthy.