Employers, potential workers look to connect at Job Fair

As of this week, 26 representatives from businesses, agencies and other potential employers were registered to participate. Building off a successful fair last year, employers look to connect with potential employees. Organizers last year had hoped for at least 20 participating employers and 100 potential employees. There were 240 potential employees who attended and 42 businesses were represented, and jobs were filled.

David Collins of the Hubbard County Regional Economic Development Commission (HCREDC) expects much of the same this year.

"Demographics and help wanted signs and ads in our area indicate that employers are finding it more difficult in this growing economy to find solid, skilled employees for open positions," he said. "The purpose of this job fair is to connect those looking for a new opportunity with those employers seeking new talent."

Some of the most notable areas of need for local businesses and industry include registered nurses, medical doctors, CNC operators, teachers, bus drivers, seasonal employees, food production, health care, maintenance, auto mechanics and bricklayers, Collins says.

Collins reports the unemployment rate for the Park Rapids area in December was 8 percent, compared to 3.9 percent for the state.

"While the Hubbard County number was not 'seasonally adjusted,' it still indicates that job seekers and opportunities are not connecting," he explained. "It also reflects, in far too many instances, a lack of needed skills required for existing openings. It is imperative as Baby Boomers retire in even larger numbers that the availability of job training grows in scope and numbers to meet the needs of employers in years to come."

Local school districts are implementing more skills- and career pathways-based education into the high school curriculum to better prepare students and meet community workforce needs.

The HCREDC and other local stakeholders are engaged in a workforce development plan of action. Collins points out, once this plan of action is completed, it will provide direction that is both measureable and specific.

Job fair participants are the following:

• Northwoods Bank

• Manpower

• Vercon

• State of Minnesota, Parks & Trails - Itasca State Park

• Knute Nelson

• Walmart

• Knife River Materials

• Doherty Staffing Solutions

• Timber Creek Dock & Lift Service

• Express Employment Professionals

• Bear Paw Resort

• Always There Staffing

• Minnesota Reading Corps and Math Corps

• Reeds Sporting Goods/Trappers Landing Resort

• Flying W Gardens

• Heartland Homes

• Hugo's

• De La Hunt Broadcasting

• Park Rapids Schools

• Heritage Living Center

• Americold

• L&M Fleet Supply

• Northern Pines Camp

• Northstar Orthodontics

• Jennie-O Turkey Store