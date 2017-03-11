Hubbard County Incidents Report

Feb. 24: A school bus with its hazards on was reported; A Park Rapids caller reported he heard a female screaming in a house near Hugo's on Hwy. 71; A caller reported a gray Ford pickup traveling at a high rate of speed swerving onto the shoulder and almost hitting the ditch; A Park Rapids caller had questions about a suspicious piece of mail that was received; A Park Rapids caller reported a camper being damaged by another party; A Nevis caller reported threatening text messages;

Feb. 25: A Park Rapids caller reported a patron left very intoxicated; A Cass Lake caller wanted officer assistance with dropping a car off; A Park Rapids caller reported a child custody issue; A Park Rapids caller reported harassment through Facebook; A Park Rapids caller reported an employee was assaulted outside of the restaurant;

Feb. 26: A Park Rapids caller had questions about someone using her father's debit card, stating he is a vulnerable adult; A Cass Lake caller reported that her stepson and his girlfriend were fighting;

Medical: Feb. 23: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for an elderly male that was incoherent as well as upset and confused;

Feb. 24: An Akeley caller requested an ambulance for their son;

Feb. 25: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 37 year old male that was detoxing and needed to go to the emergency room;

Feb. 26: A lift assist was requested in Park Rapids; An ambulance was requested in Solway for a 47 year old female who fell;

Accidents: Feb. 23: Cass County dispatch reported that one of their deputies found a car in the ditch on Hwy. 2 in Bemidji;

Feb. 26: A caller reported a car in the trees with the driver trapped;

Burglaries, thefts: Feb. 23: A residential alarm was reported in Laporte;

Feb. 24: A Park Rapids caller reported their vehicle stolen;

Feb. 25: A silent panic alarm was reported in Park Rapids; A Park Rapids caller reported the theft of guns; An Akeley caller reported an alarm coming from a summer cabin;

Feb. 26: A basement door alarm was reported in Park Rapids;

Fires:Feb. 25: An upstairs smoke alarm was reported in Park Rapids.