Longtime Park ACE owner hands over keys

He recently sold the store to Jeff Cwilka, who managed Bemidji's ACE on the Lake for 29 years.

As he approached retirement age, Dahn put out feelers to find a potential buyer. Meanwhile, Cwilka wanted to purchase a store. About a year ago, they began discussing the details.

Dahn officially turned over the keys on Jan. 3, 2017.

"When opportunity knocks at the door, you've got to think long and hard. I knew Jeff. I knew he'd work hard and the store wouldn't skip a beat. The store would keep growing," Dahn said.

A hardware life

At 15, Dahn's first job was at a Coast to Coast hardware store in the Twin Cities.

"I really enjoyed it," he recalled.

He liked mixing paint, cutting keys. He also worked in construction with his dad.

When he learned there was a store was for sale in northern Minnesota, "I went home that night and told my dad, 'Dad, there's a Coast to Coast for sale in Walker. Let's move to Walker. He was like, 'Oh, yeah, right,'" Dahn said. "Thirty days later, he sold his construction company and we moved to Walker."

Dahn's mother was originally from Walker so they had friends and relatives in the area.

His parents owned that hardware store for 24 years.

After graduating from Walker High School, Dahn left the region for about a decade. He entered the service, went to college, started a family.

Until he got a phone call from his dad — there was a Coast to Coast for sale in Park Rapids.

Dahn bought the store in 1989. Originally, it was on Main Street.

Six years later, the store moved to Highway 71, where Hugo's is now.

In 2009, ACE moved into its present location on Highway 34.

"Then we doubled in size. The location was excellent," he said.

Managing the store was a round-the-clock affair. Dahn's work didn't end at 5 p.m. After-hours were dedicated to unloading trucks, scheduling, inventory and other demands.

"I guess when you own your own business, it's a way of life. It's not just a job, it's a way of life," he said. "It took a lot of my time for 28 years. There were many times when my wife thought she was a second wife and the first 'wife' was the hardware store. There were many times when I got accused of paying more attention to my first wife, which was the store, than my second wife, which was Carol."

Dahn says he has enjoyed watching young employees develop and learn life-long skills.

"My employees have been the best."

When it came to hiring, Dahn says, "I didn't necessarily hire for what they knew in hardware. I would hire for attitude and personality. I could teach them about hardware. But you can't teach attitude and personality."

ACE developed a reputation for fine customer service.

"The employees could see it in my eyes. They could see that I stressed customer service," Dahn said.

He credits Emily Rodrick, known locally as "The Paint Lady," for helping establish ACE as the go-to paint store. Rodrick worked at ACE for 22 years.

"We joked she couldn't retire until I sold the store. She was my right-hand person," Dahn says.

Rodrick retired in 2014 and passed away last fall.

All current employees stayed at ACE under the new ownership.

Transition

"Probably the best memories are all of the customers. That's the part I'm going to miss the most — the interaction, the socializing with the customers. That was my favorite part of the whole job," Dahn says. "That's the part I liked when I was 15 and I still liked now at the end: helping customers."

Whether helping DIY-ers or professionals with their projects, "I met so many neat people," he said.

None of Dahn's three children were interested in taking over the family business. Dahn knew of other owners who were unable to sell when they reached 65 years old, so he decided to grab an opportunity whenever it arose.

"That's why it's so important when the right person comes along to buy your business, it's real important to consider it," he said.

Dahn chose Cwikla as his successor based on Cwikla's extensive experience.

"I knew he'd take the store to the next level."

Quietly saying goodbye to customers and employees over the past month has been extremely difficult and emotional, Dahn admits.

"I didn't want to make a real big deal of it. I wanted it to happen, but I didn't want to make a parade or circus out of it. It's worked out really, really well. The transaction's been so smooth," he said.

He frequently stops by ACE to visit.

Cwikla "picks my brain and I'll give my two cents," Dahn said, adding "It's just kind of fun to see how the store is progressing because it's near and dear to my heart."

Dahn's future plans are unknown at this point. He has projects at home he'd like to tackle. Carol now expects him to do the cooking and cleaning.

"I'm a little bit too young to fully retire yet, I think," he says.

Dahn might work part-time or perhaps even start another small business.

Expanding inventory

Cwilka is no stranger to hardware.

He's originally from Middle River, Minn., about 20 miles north of Thief River Falls. At 20, he managed his parents' hardware store in Karlstad for three years, then went on to manage ACE on the Lake in Bemidji.

"Obviously, Brad's done a great job over the years, so there really isn't anything magical I can do," he said.

He's in the process of resetting Park ACE to make room for additional inventory.

"We're mainly expanding what's already there," he said, but also will add new categories, especially pet supplies.

Cwilka is making changes to the store in order to handle pallets better. This will allow Park ACE to offer more softener salt, soil, bark, dog food, bird seed and the like.

"In the next couple of months, the foyer will be full of palleted goods," he said.

Customer service will remain a "huge priority." Cwikla noted he earned a variety of awards for customer service at the Bemidji store.

He welcomes customer feedback.

"My biggest thing is, by adding new inventory, I'd like everyone to know what they couldn't find in the past, they can find now," Cwilka said.