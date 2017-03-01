Emergency Management update provided to county board

Deputy Brian Halbasch provided the Hubbard County Commissioners with an Emergency Management update at the regular board meeting last week.

He explained that he had attended the 2017 Governor's Conference, which is a requirement to receive grants.

Halbasch added that he had just submitted all of the paperwork for the 2016 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) and that the county will be getting a full reimbursement in the amount of $21,555.

Halbasch requested that the commissioners encourage their township supervisors to attend the upcoming Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting on Mar. 23, which will also be attended by several other county department heads.

"It's a good idea to speak to your township supervisors and get them involved with it or to send somebody," he said. "If they've got a township road, as an example, that has a bad culvert on it that floods every year, this is a good time to get the plan on paper so that if FEMA funding does become available we can apply for it."

According to Halbasch, Camp Wilderness is in the process of constructing two safe rooms.

The camp received a $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will cover 75 percent of the costs. The Boy Scouts and Camp Wilderness will cover the rest.

Hubbard County is acting as a fiscal agent for the camp which is necessary in order for them to receive the grant.

"Come spring thaw, we'll be working with Camp Wilderness on getting their safe rooms up to speed. They've got everything logged off. They're just waiting to break ground now after the frost is out. They're right on track," Halbasch said. "We're still acting as a fiscal agent for them and the grant and everything is going smoothly."

In conclusion, Halbasch discussed some spring flooding information with the commissioners.

"I'm not expecting any major flooding for our county," he said. "I know with the amount of snow they have further north they've started to put some feelers out there to see if any EM will be available to come help out other counties in need if they get flooding."

Halbasch told the commissioners he would bring them further information if he received any calls requesting additional help from Hubbard County.

In other business County Commissioners:

• Approved final payment for paving on County Roads 81, 109 and 111 to Tri-City Paving, Inc. out of Little Falls in the amount of $21,258.99.

• Approved a quote in the amount of $17,500 from Swanston Equipment Comp. from Fargo for a WRT Model PT13 Pull-Type Pneumatic Tire Roller.

• Adopted a resolution granting the authority to the county engineer to post signage for 2017 spring road restrictions when needed to prevent damage to roadways.

• Approved a quote from Frontier Precision, Inc out of Maple Grove in the amount of $6,134 for two Trimble Juno 5B Enhanced GPS units with Terrasync Professional Software for the Natural Resources Management (NRM) Office.

• Approved the low quote of $2,656 from Jerry Eischens Cabinetry, Inc. from Park Rapids for the construction of office furniture to be used by a new hire in the NRM Office.

• Granted permission to advertise for seasonal help as needed for two positions in the NRM Office and one position in the Land Survey Office.

• Approved the contract for on-call solid waste engineering services with Terracon Consultants, Inc.

• Accepted the retirement of Judy Johnson, effective Mar. 31, and approved the Social Services Director to fill that vacant position.

• Approved a five-year audit agreement with Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson, PLLC.

• Approved the GIS Supervisor position description, which will be sent to the Classification Committee for grading.

• Approved the Mantrap Township AIS 2017 watercraft inspection hours agreement.

The next regular Hubbard County Board meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Hubbard County Government Center on Tuesday, March 7.