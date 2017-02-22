Tugging at deer heart strings

Each fall, Ridlon asks hunters to save and freeze deer hearts just for this purpose.

May reminds the students that they are of the age where they can take deer hunter safety courses. He shares information about hunting responsibly, along with an example of a deer mount. He brings venison jerky for sampling.

May and his assistants — son Josiah, a seventh grader, and daughter Emma, a sixth grader — visited the classroom on Feb. 17.

He challenged students to find the "heart strings," cord-like tendons that are scientifically known as "chordae tendinae."

"This is fun and it's really cool to do," he says. "Did you know you can actually eat the heart? And the liver."

May said he and his children enjoy the annual project. Josiah and Emma's classmates are quick to offer to help, too. This year, seventh grader Simone Wolff had the privilege of assisting the class.