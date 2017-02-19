Menahga City Council restoring planning commission

The planning commission's responsibilities include reviewing and updating the city's comprehensive plan, reviewing all amendments to the zoning chapter, taking part in public hearings involving zoning and making recommendations to the council. The commission also provides input on the city's capital improvement program.

It hasn't met in six years, according to Mayor Pat Foss. It's supposed to meet monthly.

It's time to review the city's comprehensive plan, Foss noted. Revising it is "a long drawn out process. You start on page one and go word by word to the very last page," he said.

"If our planning commission isn't operating as the ordinance says it should, we should change direction," suggested council member Maxine McNeece.

"If we can get a sitting group, then we can explain the situation and its purpose," Foss said. "Maybe this is a way to ring the bell and say, 'We need some help here, folks.'"

Perhaps with new members, he added, there will be more action out of the planning commission. Otherwise, the duties will fall into the city council's lap, Foss said.

An application is available online or by contacting City Administrator Janette Bower at 564-4557.

The Menahga City Council also approved a $10,000 annual payment to West Central Economic Development Alliance (WCEDA) at Monday's meeting.

The city of Menahga has partnered with the non-profit organization since 2011, contributing $5,000 annually the first three years, and $10,000 for the past two years.

The council had tabled the decision at last month's meeting to allow three newly elected council members to become more acquainted with WCEDA's goals and how it benefits Menahga economically.

Hanson met with McNeece last week. They discussed how WCEDA could market and capitalize upon existing successes, like The Sounds of Spirit Lake. The Sounds of Spirit Lake is a free, outdoor, summer concert series.

Hanson promised to encourage more engagement by being at Menahga City Hall every other Wednesday and attending BR&E and Menahga Civic & Commerce meetings.

WCEDA provides networking, business planning, grant writing, financing and other resources for rural economic and business development.

Foss urged the council to support WCEDA, along with the Menahga Business, Retention, and Expansion Program (BR&E).

"Our participation in WCEDA is an enhancement of our efforts. We need both," he said.

"We have a growing city. How do we keep all these people here? Do we sit on our hands or attempt to attract business?"

Council member Dennis Komulainen asked WCEDA Director Mark Hanson what the non-profit had accomplished in Menahga.

Hanson replied that WCEDA assisted local business like the 16-unit senior living apartments on Twin Lakes Road, Salo Manufacturing, My Grandfather's Farm and, most recently, Sister Stitches, plus smaller projects.

The council approved this year's payment 4-1, with Komulainen opposed.

In other business, the council did the following:

• Scheduled the Menahga City's annual Board of Appeal and Equalization for 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. This is an opportunity for taxpayers to appeal the valuation or classification of their property.

• Introduced amendments to Menahga's Municipal Code Chapter 30, which outlines how city council meetings are conducted. A public hearing on the modifications will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13. The proposed ordinance, along with the entire municipal code, is available online at www.cityofmenahga.com.

• Announced that the March 13 special meeting will include a discussion about expanding the city campground to include seasonal campsites.

• Authorized the temporary, partial closure of 2nd St. NE from Highway 71 to Birch Ave. NE. The closure allows Essentia Health - Menahga patients park near the new clinic's doors while the old clinic is torn down and the parking lot is upgraded. Foss said Essentia Health anticipates the road will be closed until May or June.

• Discussed updating personnel regulations to address issues regarding police officers taking squad cars home. Bower said there are currently no written rules for the city, adding there are federal tax implications for those who bring their vehicles home. It's treated as income, she said.

• Authorized Bower to attend the International Institute of Municipal Clerks conference in Montreal, Canada from May 21 to May 24, 2017. The cost is $1,700. Bower said the funds are budgeted for educational opportunities.