Hubbard County Incidents

Feb. 10: A driver reported a vehicle swerving all over the road and over the center line; A Laporte caller was requesting an aggressive male party be removed; Agency assistance was requested for a vehicle search at Kabekona Corner; A vehicle reportedly did not stop for a school bus with its stop arm extended; A Laporte caller reported a dispute with her 17 year old daughter and needed assistance; A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance filing a complaint that another party had been using his camper; A Nevis caller reported a suspicious vehicle circling around the Nevis School;

Feb. 11: A Park Rapids caller reported a female party was involved in a fight at A Better Place; A Park Rapids caller had questions on a party in his mobile home park; A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance removing their adult son from the residence; A Bemidji caller reported a suspicious vehicle driving past their house 15 to 20 times; An officer was flagged down by a party regarding a parking complaint;

Feb. 12: A Bemidji caller stated a suspicious car was outside of his home, stating they may have hit his mailbox; A Park Rapids caller reported she heard yelling and possibly a physical altercation in her apartment building; An anonymous caller had questions regarding kids riding snowmobiles without helmets; A Nevis caller reported having issues with his mother and he wanted to speak with a deputy about it; A Park Rapids caller was requesting an officer check on his rental place because he was unable to get ahold of his renters; An anonymous caller reported an unlicensed driver;

Medical: Feb. 9: An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 13 for a 73 year old male having difficulty breathing;

Feb. 10: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a 65 year old male who had the flu and was passed out; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male party that was dizzy and weak with a bloody nose; An ambulance was requested on Co. Rd. 9 for a 70 year old female that recently broke her hip, she fell and was in extreme pain; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a female that fell and hit her head and was unresponsive;

Feb. 11: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 68 year old female that was very sick and unable to get out of her chair;

Accidents: Feb. 9: A Hubbard County resident reported a vehicle drove into another vehicle and clipped the tail light, the suspect drove off and did not stop;

Feb. 10: A hit and run was reported in Park Rapids;

Feb. 11: A Laporte caller stated she saw a black Ford pickup in the trees off of Co. Rd. 39;

Animal related: Feb. 9: A caller reported his dog was stolen by his neighbor;

Feb. 10: A Park Rapids caller reported four dogs that had been tied up outside with no tracks in the snow indicating anyone had been there;

Feb. 12: A male party called and stated he hit a deer, he did not want an ambulance and the vehicle was not a road hazard but he stated he may need a tow;

Burglaries, thefts: Feb. 10: A Cass Lake caller reported the theft of a wire feed welder;

Feb. 11: A residential burglar alarm was reported in Park Rapids;

Feb. 12: A door motion alarm was reported at the high school in Laporte; Theft of a portable fish house from Plantagenet Lake was reported;

Fires: Feb. 12: A large amount of smoke was reported in Park Rapids.