The second speaker of the morning was Minnesota House Rep. Steve Green from District 2B. He indicated that the next election is very important, which includes electing a new governor and lieutenant governor, Minnesota Attorney General and the Secretary of State.

Sen. Paul Utke, representing District 2, was the last speaker of the morning. He read a letter from Paul Gazelka, who is the Majority Leader of the Senate. Two bills have been passed this session, so far, a healthcare bill and a federal tax conformity bill. Governor Dayton's proposed budget is over $3 billion dollars higher for the 2018-2019 biennium than it was for the 2016-2017 budget year.

The following people were elected to serve as Hubbard County Republican officers:

• Chair: David DeLaHunt

• Deputy Chair: Larry Bumgardner

• First Vice Chair: Heather Shearen

• Third Vice Chair: Jerry Grudem

• Fourth Vice Chair: Barbara Bumgardner

• Fifth Vice Chair: Josh Hawn

• Recording Secretary : Sue Tomte

• Financial Secretary : JoAnn Badger

• Treasurer: Nancy Utke

• State Central Committee Delegates: Heather Shearen and Paul Utke

• State Central Committee Alternates: Larry and Barbara Bumgardner

The Hubbard County Republicans meet the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at Northwoods Bank community room. In addition to regular agenda items, guest speakers with topics of interest are invited to present. All are welcome to attend.