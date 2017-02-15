Hubbard County Republicans elect officers at annual convention
Officers were elected at the annual Hubbard County Republican Convention on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Northwoods Bank community room.
The first speaker of the morning was Minnesota House Rep. Matt Grossell from District 2A, who was thankful to be given the opportunity to get some good things done for the State of Minnesota. He read a letter from the Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt, who is looking toward the future.
The second speaker of the morning was Minnesota House Rep. Steve Green from District 2B. He indicated that the next election is very important, which includes electing a new governor and lieutenant governor, Minnesota Attorney General and the Secretary of State.
Sen. Paul Utke, representing District 2, was the last speaker of the morning. He read a letter from Paul Gazelka, who is the Majority Leader of the Senate. Two bills have been passed this session, so far, a healthcare bill and a federal tax conformity bill. Governor Dayton's proposed budget is over $3 billion dollars higher for the 2018-2019 biennium than it was for the 2016-2017 budget year.
The following people were elected to serve as Hubbard County Republican officers:
• Chair: David DeLaHunt
• Deputy Chair: Larry Bumgardner
• First Vice Chair: Heather Shearen
• Third Vice Chair: Jerry Grudem
• Fourth Vice Chair: Barbara Bumgardner
• Fifth Vice Chair: Josh Hawn
• Recording Secretary : Sue Tomte
• Financial Secretary : JoAnn Badger
• Treasurer: Nancy Utke
• State Central Committee Delegates: Heather Shearen and Paul Utke
• State Central Committee Alternates: Larry and Barbara Bumgardner
The Hubbard County Republicans meet the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at Northwoods Bank community room. In addition to regular agenda items, guest speakers with topics of interest are invited to present. All are welcome to attend.