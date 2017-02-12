Park Rapids ire hall addition complete

The project included a 3,700-square foot expansion on the south side of the fire hall. The new apparatus bays increase space for the growing fire department fleet. Project needs stated in the engineering report note the standard truck size has increased significantly since the hall was originally constructed in 1980.

Hoffman said the addition creates much-needed space. Vehicle stacking was required inside the fire hall, which resulted in slower response times. Circulation within the fire hall was restricted and limited walking space between trucks. Expanding the building created additional space for training.

"It gives us easy access to the trucks when there's a call and training room we didn't have prior to this. We have room to move around now."

For example, Hoffman said, they had 30 firefighters and instructors at the hall recently going through training and had more than enough room to do the work they needed to.

Chief Hoffman and firefighters Bob Meier and Zach Deshayes explained before the addition the fire hall was stacked tight with trucks and other equipment, making it difficult for personnel to move through the bay.

"The new addition increases efficiency and ultimately improves the safety when reporting to calls," Deshayes said.

The fleet has grown with the community and original building was insufficient for current equipment, according to the project needs assessment.

Quick response time on fire calls increases the chances for better results. With the addition, the four south-facing doors were moved to the west side and two new doors added. Now all six doors face west and trucks drive directly onto Highway 71.

Mayor Mikesh, who is also a firefighter on the department, said their response time is a big thing.

"Our time was good to begin with and it's important to have a good response time and access to the highway does that for us. Ultimately, the city is happy with the end product. This increases the flow of people and outflow of equipment."

The city borrowed $920,000 through a bond issue to finance the main project which will be paid back through contracts with the city and townships the department provides fire protection. The project cost for the renovation and expansion, along with architect fees and permits, totals about $1 million.

There are currently 26 volunteers on the roster who all live within five miles of city limits. The average response time on fire calls is less than four minutes, Hoffman said. The department averages 100 calls a year which ranges from alarm calls to fires to ice and water rescues to extrication at car accidents.

Firefighters are volunteers, paid on call, meaning they get paid $10 for on-call duties.

Park Rapids Fire Department does not respond to medical calls.

Funding comes from contracts with 10 townships and the city pays a percentage share, Hoffman explained during a tour of the hall on Wednesday.

The project included reconstruction of the Highway 71 apron, the block addition with brick veneer to match the existing structure, relocation of existing overhead doors to the west wall and installing two additional overhead doors.

Along with the additional space, the expansion project included things like upgraded restrooms with showers, new heating and air system, upgraded lighting, new flooring in the meeting/training room, new roof which was originally installed in 1980, and new windows providing natural light into the apparatus bay.