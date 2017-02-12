Menahga School Board authorizes bond referendum

The resolution passed 5-1, with board member Jon Kangas opposed, at a strategic planning meeting Monday night.

The school board called for a public vote on Tuesday, May 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling places will be determined at a later date.

There will be two questions on the ballot. The first question asks voters to approve general obligation bonds, not to exceed $29,864,442, for a two-story high school addition with a stage/gymnasium, classrooms, tech ed shops and new kitchen, plus an elementary school addition for preschool, Head Start and kindergarten classrooms.

The second question asks voters to approve a $5 million bond, a major portion of which would pay for stormwater management, some fixtures and relocating part of the road in conjunction with the building project.This levy would have zero local tax impact because the district will under-levy in another area unequalized by state aid. About $1.5 million of the second bond will be used to purchase necessary equipment for robotics, milling, welding and medical office tech labs at Menahga High School.

Board Chair Andrea Haverinen said she spent many hours on the telephone, answering questions from over 100 people.

The majority of callers "said it's about time and they hope it passes," Haverinen reported. Only a handful voiced opposition to the construction plan.

Board member Julia Kicker also reported positive feedback about the project from her peers, even though they acknowledged the tax impact.

"Some are, like, 'It's a lot of taxes, but it's about our kids, the future,'" she said. "For parents, the [current] space is unacceptable at the school."

"I've heard people say 'We need it,'" agreed board member Katie Howard.

Gym or no gym?

Kangas suggested cutting the new gymnasium/stage out of the first ballot question, citing it as the reason previous bond referendums failed.

Kangas said the dozen people he spoke to would support additional classrooms, but not necessarily a gym. He recommended including the gym in the second ballot question or perhaps building it later so this bond referendum had a better chance of succeeding.

"Is it better to get something or nothing at all? Is that something we need to think about?" he argued.

Tomperi also expressed concern about broad support for classrooms, but not a gym.

"If it's all-or-nothing and this thing goes down again, we're back to the drawing board. I'm all for the gym, but are you going to get enough voters to pass the whole bundle?" he said. "The $29 million question is 'Will the community support this?'"

The $29 million bond would be reduced by roughly $5 million if the gym, stage, fitness/weight room and wrestling room were removed from the plan, said Jeff Schiltz, a managing partner for Foster, Jacobs & Johnson Inc. (FJJ).

Both Elementary Principal Jeannie Mayer and High School Principal Mark Frank defended the need for the gym.

"The gym is not about sports; it's about instruction. The gym is a classroom," Mayer said, calculating that it's used 1,260 hours for physical education versus 560 hours for after-school sports.

Wellen noted there was never any opposition to a new gymnasium at community listening sessions or Voice of the Braves Task Force meetings.

"The need is there. It's a classroom, day in, day out," he said.

The key thing about the gym space, added Middle School Principal Ann Wothe, is that it's used for concerts, graduations, pep fests, Veterans Day programs and more. She's heard that some families no longer attend these school programs due to lack of seating.

"We need the space for the community as well," Wothe said.

Community organizations, churches, Sound of Spirit Lake concerts and other event planners could rent the new gym, Frank suggested.

"The space is very community-friendly," Wellen agreed, adding that community access could be limited to the new gym and commons area for special events. "Some of this design was very intentional for these things."

The new high school gym addresses traffic flow, American with Disabilities Act compliance issues, the shortage of gym space and programming needs, Wellen said.

"Most importantly, in my mind, we asked the community to go through this, and their input needs to be validated. They took time and effort to research all that," Wellen said.

It's a modest gym for our size, he added.

"I'm not 100 percent convinced we need a two-station gym, but I'm outnumbered by community members happy to have the space," Haverinen said. "I think, as board members, we have to listen to everybody. We can't please everybody."

Mayer and Frank both argued that previous bond referendums failed due to lack of community input and a distrust of previous school administrations.

"I think this time is different than other times," Mayer said because there has been more community engagement.

"The other thing we've heard is that the level of transparency and trust is there," Frank said.

"I look at this and I can see where community members put our stamp on it," Howard said. "I look at it as a mom and I know my kids will definitely be taking the vocational training."

Board member Brad Goehrig said he, too, has heard a lot of support for the project, including the tech ed shops and gym. Many have asked him why he favors the construction. Like Tomperi and Kangas, he doesn't have children or grandchildren at the school.

"My opinion is 'What's in the best interest of the kids?' I know it's a bite. I'm on a fixed income. I'm retired. I work three part-time jobs," Goehrig said. "Those gyms are used 90 percent of the time for education. It's not just sports. I'm for the full plan."

"I think it's critical, if we make a decision, we all have to support it," Tomperi said.

If the referendum should fail, Goehrig said, "I hope that we don't lose any high-quality teachers if they decide they don't want 30 kids per class."

Kicker made the motion to authorize with a school building bond referendum for $29 million and a second for $5 million. It was seconded by Goehrig.

Haverinen made a motion to amend the resolution by dropping the gym, and its estimated $5 million cost, from the first ballot question and placing it on the second question. Tomperi seconded it. Her amendment failed 2-4, with Goehrig, Kangas, Kicker and Howard opposed.

The original resolution then passed 5-1, with Kangas opposed.

First, the construction plan will be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) for comment and review. MDE will examine the proposed construction plan's square footage, demographics (past and future), financials, tax impact, etc., then give either a "positive," "unfavorable," or "negative" review, explained Schiltz.

The MDE commissioner has, by statute, 60 days to rule on whether to give the school facility project a review. If the district receives a "positive" review, 50 percent of voters must approve the bond issue election. Under an "unfavorable" review, 60 percent of the voters must approve the project.