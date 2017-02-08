Serving those who served America

Three local veterans receiving hospice care were recently thanked for their military service.

Donald Olson, Martin Cox and Vernon Francis were honored Feb. 2 at a special pinning ceremony in Park Rapids. Surrounded by friends and family, each veteran received an American flag pin, a fleece blanket with their military insignia and a certificate from the president of CHI St. Joseph's Health. The program was held at Care-Age Country Homes.

"It was a special night for these gentlemen," said Lucinda Peterson, a CHI St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care social worker. "The ceremony is to publicly acknowledge the military service and sacrifices made by the veteran and his or her family. With this pinning ceremony, it's meant to honor a veteran in another way."

Don Hagenson, a retired RN and U.S. Marine, was master of ceremonies. He's been a hospice volunteer for roughly six years, providing companionship to patients, supporting caregivers who need respite and assisting with transportation or other needs. Hospice volunteers are specially trained to be with the patient and their loved ones.

"It's strictly on a volunteer basis. There's no compensation other than feeling good about it," Hagenson said of his hospice role, adding "There's just a part of me that likes to help out."

He has been caring for one of the evening's honorees: Donald Olson. They've visited about four or five times.

"It's a nice match because we have common ground," Hagenson said.

Olson, 83, served in Air Force for two years. He was stationed at U.S. bases.

Martin Cox was in the Army for two years. The G.I. Bill allowed him to go to college and get his teaching degree.

"So I'm a lucky one," he said.

Cox was sent to Korea, where he worked on maintenance, building roads and constructing a Quonset that was used for sporting events, like boxing.

"One thing I can say about the military, they take good care of you. By that I mean your body, your teeth, eyes, ears," he said. "I want all of you to know, especially the younger generation, how proud we can be and how lucky we are to live in the United States. It's the greatest country in the world. I just want to say God bless America and each one of you."

Cox taught sixth grade in Osage for nine years, then in Park Rapids until his retirement.

Vernon Francis graduated from high school in 1942 and joined the Navy in 1943.

"I was proud to serve our nation in those days," said the 93-year-old World War II veteran. "I chose the Navy and I'm glad I did it. Great branch of service. Of course, when you join the service when your country's at war, you don't know whether you're going to come back or not. You don't know what's going to happen. You make that sacrifice. I lucked out."

After the war, Francis went to a university and earned an engineering degree. He worked at Boise Cascade in International Falls for most of his career.

Francis' daughter, Beverly Kopkie, visits her dad every night. She is a pharmacy tech at CHI St. Joseph's Health.

"I work with all these wonderful hospice people," she said.

Helping vets since 2010

Seriously ill veterans in and outside VA are being thanked for their service and receiving care from teams trained to deal with veteran-specific healthcare issues.

According to We Honor Veterans, simple acts of gratitude at the end of life can make up for a lack of appreciation or recognition during a veteran's lifetime, particularly for those who were never welcomed home or thanked for their service.

Launched nationwide in 2010, We Honor Veterans is designed to support community hospice in better understanding and responding to veterans needs at the end of life. It's a collaboration between the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Together, they work with local hospices, state hospice organizations, hospice-veteran partnerships and VA facilities to focus on "respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment" for veterans.

NHPCO is the largest nonprofit membership organization representing hospice and palliative care programs and professionals in the U.S. We Honor Veterans is one of NHPCO's fastest growing campaigns.

CHI St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care joined We Honor Veterans in 2010. Since its inception, they have served 205 veterans at the end of life in Hubbard, Wadena, Cass and Becker counties.

"We provide referrals to their local veteran service officers who can assist the veteran in obtaining information on benefits," explained Peterson. "It's important to get the word out that veterans deserve extra care and make sure they have what they need."

She works closely with Hubbard County Veterans Service Officer (VSO) Jerry Bjerke and Assistant VSO Greg Remus.

Disabled American Veterans Park Rapids Chapter 38 recently donated $1,000 to the We Honor Veterans program. Those funds will be used to purchase military blankets, certificate frames, pins and special items needed for our veterans, Peterson said.