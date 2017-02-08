PRAHS holds the state record for taking one acts to State competition.

Out of the 25 schools that participated in One Act Play Sub-sections contest, only eight schools performed at the Section 6A contest held in Hawley, reported PRAHS Drama Director Juliann Kjenaas. In Minnesota, 156 schools participate in the MSHSL Single A One Act Play competition. PRAHS will be one of eight Single A schools performing at the MSHSL One Act Play Festival on the O'Shaughnessy stage at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul on Friday, Feb. 10. Park Rapids competes at 2:15 p.m.

"A Piece of My Heart" was written by Shirley Lauro and produced with special arrangements from Samuel French, Inc. The play features six women — five nurses and a singer — who went to Vietnam. It portrays each young woman before, during and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington.