    Park Rapids one-act play wins first place at Section 6A competition

    By Enterprise Staff Today at 10:13 a.m.
    Emily Kjenaas plays the part of a musician during the Vietnam war in a scene of the one act play "A Piece of My Heart" with Paige Leeseberg, left, and soldiers, Trevor Thelan (standing), Devin Cordahl and Kenny David. (Photos by Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)1 / 4
    Park Rapids Area High School students perform the one act play "A Piece of My Heart" during dress rehearsal on Thursday, Feb. 2. Students in this scene are, sitting on platform from left, Kenny David, Trevor Thelen, Peter Van Batavia and Devin Cordahl. Amber Schroeder, Myah Schultz and Tori Campbell are on the bench to the left. Coral Johnson, Emily Kjenaas and Trinah Szafranski are seated on the bench to the right.2 / 4
    From left, Elizabeth Bradt, Sarah Merfeld and Amber Schroeder.3 / 4
    From left, Amber Schroeder, Devin Cordahl and Tori Campbell4 / 4

    Park Rapids Area High School's theater department took first place Feb. 4 in Section 6A One Act Play competition for their performance, "A Piece of My Heart."

    PRAHS holds the state record for taking one acts to State competition.

    Out of the 25 schools that participated in One Act Play Sub-sections contest, only eight schools performed at the Section 6A contest held in Hawley, reported PRAHS Drama Director Juliann Kjenaas. In Minnesota, 156 schools participate in the MSHSL Single A One Act Play competition. PRAHS will be one of eight Single A schools performing at the MSHSL One Act Play Festival on the O'Shaughnessy stage at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul on Friday, Feb. 10. Park Rapids competes at 2:15 p.m.

    "A Piece of My Heart" was written by Shirley Lauro and produced with special arrangements from Samuel French, Inc. The play features six women — five nurses and a singer — who went to Vietnam. It portrays each young woman before, during and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington.

