Park Rapids one-act play wins first place at Section 6A competition
Park Rapids Area High School's theater department took first place Feb. 4 in Section 6A One Act Play competition for their performance, "A Piece of My Heart."
PRAHS holds the state record for taking one acts to State competition.
Out of the 25 schools that participated in One Act Play Sub-sections contest, only eight schools performed at the Section 6A contest held in Hawley, reported PRAHS Drama Director Juliann Kjenaas. In Minnesota, 156 schools participate in the MSHSL Single A One Act Play competition. PRAHS will be one of eight Single A schools performing at the MSHSL One Act Play Festival on the O'Shaughnessy stage at St. Catherine's University in St. Paul on Friday, Feb. 10. Park Rapids competes at 2:15 p.m.
"A Piece of My Heart" was written by Shirley Lauro and produced with special arrangements from Samuel French, Inc. The play features six women — five nurses and a singer — who went to Vietnam. It portrays each young woman before, during and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington.