Menahga School Board authorizes bond referendum

The resolution passed 5-1, with Jon Kangas opposed, at a strategic planning meeting Monday night.

The school board called for a public vote on Tuesday, May 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling places will be determined at a later date.

There will be two questions on the ballot. The first question asks voters to approve general obligation bonds not to exceed $29,864,442 for a two-story high school addition with a stage/gymnasium and an elementary school addition.

The second question asks voters to approve a $5 million bond, a major portion of which would pay for stormwater management, some fixtures and relocating part of the road in conjunction with the building project.This levy would have zero local tax impact because the district will under-levy in another area unequalized by state aid. About $1.5 million of the second bond will be used to purchase necessary equipment for robotics, milling, welding and medical office tech labs at Menahga High School.

Complete details of the board's discussion and decision will be provided in the Saturday, Feb. 11 edition of the Park Rapids Enterprise.