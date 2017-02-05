Purple Plungers hit icy waters Feb. 11 in Akeley

Fishing tournament registration begins at 10 a.m., with the tournament running noon to 2:30 p.m.

The popular Purple Plunge, where entrants jump into the icy waters of 11th Crow Wing, is 3 p.m. with registration starting at 1 p.m.

Fishing tournament and prizes are awarded at 4:30 p.m. at the Akeley VFW. Button raffle drawings begin at 6 p.m. Live music by the band, Nate's Fish, is 8 p.m. to midnight.

Audrey's Purple Dream is dedicated to the memory of Audrey Faye Pidde, a lifelong resident of Akeley. After a heroic battle against cancer, Audrey passed away on March 24, 2005.

One of Audrey's last wishes was to go to Alaska. Audrey had many friends and many family members who helped make the original Purple Dream happen in February 2005, on the 11th Crow Wing Lake. The event raised almost $10,000 to send Audrey to Alaska. Unfortunately, the cancer didn't give Audrey enough time to realize her dream, but the money raised did make a huge impact on the last few weeks of Audrey's life. It enabled her to pay medical bills and other expenses, giving her some peace of mind, and most of all it let her know how much people care.

Now, the annual Purple Dream raises funds to help other local cancer victims and their families. All proceeds are disbursed to area residents that are battling cancer so they can "live out a dream."