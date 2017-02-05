Knute Nelson to build senior living facility in Park Rapids

Mark Anderson, President and CEO for Knute Nelson, along with Katie Perry, Senior Vice President, first presented the project to Rotary then to other community stakeholders throughout the day.

The development plans include 70 congregate/independent living, assisted living and 18 memory care assisted living units. A town center is the central focus of the building and will include an activity/multi-purpose room, salon, bistro, card/club room, dining room, lobby, outdoor terrace, resident storage, spa, fitness room and underground parking.

Estimated cost of the project is $17.9 million.

"We want to ensure that we, as a senior provider, are able to meet the growing demand for our communities where we serve," Anderson said. "By expanding our mission and service offerings in the Park Rapids area, and our continuum of care offerings, we will be able to do even more for the community."

The building size will be approximately 138,000 square feet and three floors to be constructed at the corner of Crocus Hill Street and Henrietta Avenue on the south edge of town across from Itasca-Mantrap. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer and opening in July of 2018. One and two bedroom units will range from about 700 square feet to 1,220 square feet.

Plans call for an "aging in place" housing model. This style of living allows the resident to start in the independent living and add services as needed without having to move to a new area of the building.

"The intent is to be able to offer senior housing that retains individuals to continue living in the Park Rapids area rather than having individuals leave the community because they are unable to find the housing that they require," Perry said.

Market studies indicated the total population in the primary market area increased 14.9 percent and the senior population of 65-older increased by 18.6 percent in 2010. Senior age 75-older grew by 17.7 percent in the past decade, according to Perry. Population projections for those 65-plus and those 75-plus are estimated to grow by nearly 20 percent in each age category respectively in the Park Rapids area. In Minnesota, there are 60,000 baby boomers who are retiring each year until 2030.

"These factors, among others, demonstrate a much-needed demand for senior housing," Perry said.

Residents are to be 55 years and older to live at the new facility, which will offer a mix of affordable and market rate monthly rents, according to Perry, and some of the rents have specific qualifications as set by statute.

The facility is expected to create 40 jobs, 28 full-time, ranging from dining services, care attendants, nursing, maintenance, a housing advisor and housing manager.

The Park Rapids area faces workforce issues and finding people to fill the position is something Perry said they have considered in the market studies.

"Attracting and retaining a high-qualified workforce is top of mind. Park Rapids is not unlike other areas where the availability of workforce is a challenge," she said. "This is echoed throughout other areas where Knute Nelson provides services as well as throughout Minnesota."

Knute Nelson Home Care has been serving the Park Rapids area with quality nursing, home health aide and therapy services since 2012. The home health agency will occupy space in the newly established housing project once construction is completed.

"There's a strong, wonderful community spirit here in Park Rapids," Perry said.

Knute Nelson is partnering with Innovative Builders to construct the facility. The project partners are pursuing tax increment financing to help fund the project and are requesting the parcel of land be annexed within city limits.

Anderson and Perry credit David Collins of the Hubbard County Regional Economic Development Commission and other local leaders in helping bring this project to Park Rapids.