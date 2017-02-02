Knute Nelson announces plans to build in Park Rapids

Mark Anderson, President and CEO for Knute Nelson, along with Katie Perry, Senior Vice President, first presented the project to Rotary then to other community stakeholders throughout the day.

The development plans include 70 congregate/independent living, assisted living and 18 memory care assisted living units. A town center is the central focus of the building and will include an activity/multi-purpose room, salon, bistro, card/club room, dining room, lobby, outdoor terrace, resident storage, spa, fitness room and underground parking.

The facility will be constructed at the corner of Crocus Hill Street and Henrietta Avenue on the south edge of town across from Itasca-Mantrap. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer.

"We want to ensure that we, as a senior provider, are able to meet the growing demand for our communities where we serve," Anderson said. He continues, "by expanding our mission and service offerings in the Park Rapids area, and our continuum of care offerings, we will be able to do even more for the community."

"All of these elements will enhance the quality of living for those residing at the new facility, which is our goal," said Anderson. "We are excited to bring a new type of senior living community to the area where all aspects of living are embraced and cared for."

Knute Nelson plans to use an "aging in place" housing model, also known as a hybrid senior lifestyle model, and specifically impacts the independent living and assisted living areas, according to information released Wednesday. This style of living allows the resident to start in the independent living and add services as needed without having to move to a new area of the building.

Knute Nelson Home Care has been serving the Park Rapids area with quality nursing, home health aide and therapy services since 2012. The home health agency will occupy space in the newly established housing project once construction is completed.

Look for a story in Saturday's Enterprise for additional information.