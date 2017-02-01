High school holds 'Careers' day in classroom

"Careers in the Classrooms is a way of making connections between our classrooms and our community experts," said High School Principal Jeff Johnson. "Not only the career exploration that is happening in our classrooms but the job shadowing, apprenticeships and the work internships will gives students a track of interest."

Chuck Henteges of St. Cloud University and TEAM Industries told high school students in his classroom session there is a lack of students going into science and industrial arts education.

Last year, according to Henteges, the university graduated four students in this teaching field and there were 28 openings across the state. He said St. Cloud State has the best tech education program in the state.

"You know why?" he asked. "We're the only one."

Henteges explained it's a great field to get into for students who enjoy hands on science and industrial arts activities. There's a shortage of teachers so the opportunity for a successful career is there for those who want to pursue the field.

Adding to the difficulty of filling open teaching positions is the fact that students with the necessary skills can often make more money in other industry-related careers.

Trevor Gwiazdon of Itasca-Mantrap spoke to students about a career as a lineman, which offers great pay and excellent benefits along with the opportunity to work overtime.

Gwiazdon learned working as a lineman some of the high school courses that benefit his career are advanced math.

"The more math the better," he told the students. Science, particularly theory of electricity, shop classes like welding and auto mechanics also provide a great set of skills to students entering the lineman field.

Other skills needed are a commercial driver's license, heavy equipment operation, good public communication skills.

He did caution, "If you're afraid of heights, this isn't for you."

Sabin Rasmus, a detective sergeant with the Park Rapids Police Department, shared some of the exciting aspects of his career. Rasmus told students he earned a teaching degree with emphasis on coaching before entering the law enforcement career.

Students were most interested in his undercover police work where he was once part of a drug bust where they seized 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine. He also helped bring 21 federal indictments during an investigation into the Native Mob.

While working as a narcotics agent, Rasmus did undercover work where he purchased guns, drugs and stolen vehicles during various investigations.

Other professionals taking part in Careers in the Classroom talked to students in areas of business, communications and entrepreneurship; engineering, manufacturing technologies, natural resources and agriculture; and health sciences and human services.

The speakers represented a wide variety of local options in different career paths. Park Rapids Area High School is exploring similar career pathways or "Panther Tracks" for students in grades 10-12 to immerse themselves and gain experience in the wide-ranging segments of potential career choices.

Freshman are given the opportunity to hear a more generalized career exposure or exploration focus.

"The hope moving forward is to continue to partner with more businesses on more career options exposures or 'experiential learning' opportunities, such as job shadowing, field trips, mentoring, apprenticeships or work based learning," explained Community Careers Coordinator Kari Tomperi. "The school has an online business survey where businesses interested in partnering with the school can get their name on a list to be called for various learning opportunities."

The school is also planning to create advisory boards for "Panther Tracks" as they are developed.

"The ultimate goal is for students to learn about what careers are available locally as well as be prepared for future careers that may not even exist yet," Tomperi said.