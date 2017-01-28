City council appoints Rutherford to open seat

Rutherford fills the seat vacated by Paul Utke who was elected to the state Senate this past fall.

The city advertised for those interested in serving on the city council to submit letters of interest.

Rutherford, Joel Vorhes and Tom Petschl submitted letters after Utke retired Jan. 1.

Vorhes and Petschl both ran for city council in the fall, but were not elected, while Rutherford did not run in 2016.

All three gave brief statements to the council on Tuesday before a unanimous vote put Rutherford in the open seat at the table.

"Most of you know me. I'd love to be on your council. I'd love to serve the people of Park Rapids," Rutherford said. "I've been coming to council meetings for 30-plus years and watching what's been going on, and listening, and I think I can be a great help to the city of Park Rapids."

Rutherford indicated in his letter he has been a resident and business owner in Park Rapids for over 75 years. He is currently on the Planning Commission and attends most city council meetings to keep informed.

"With this knowledge, I will be able to step into the position already informed on current issues and ongoing projects," Rutherford wrote. "I feel my background in the Park Rapids community would be a great asset to the City Council and your consideration for the position would be appreciated."

Petschl wrote in his letter about his experience serving on numerous boards in the community and indicated his interest in the city council seat.

"To go one step farther, I'm here tonight in the basement of the library on my 42nd wedding anniversary and I ask you guys to put me on the council," he said.

Vorhes said this is his third time living in Park Rapids and he brings a good finance background through working at banks, a master's degree in accounting, business experience, law school and a legal background which includes municipal law, and state and local constitution.

"I move at this time to appoint Dick Rutherford to the council. I want to thank all three of the individuals that expressed interest," Erika Randall said. "I'm moving to appoint Mr. Rutherford because he has shown such dedication to the city. He has been at 95 percent of the city council meetings since I've been on the council. He's very involved and there's not a lot of people out there that have shown the dedication to the city of Park Rapids that Mr. Rutherford has."

The council unanimously approved the appointment without further discussion.

Mayor Pat Mikesh thanked Vorhes and Petschl for their interest in serving on the city council.

Four candidates filed to run for two seats up in the November election. Incumbent Ryan Leckner and Liz Stone won the two seats with the most votes. Vorhes had received the next highest number of votes, followed by Petschl.

Utke resigned two years into his four-year term and the city had the option to either hold a special election to fill the open seat or appoint someone to that position.

In general business, the council approved the 2017 first half payment of $20,000 to the Hubbard County Regional Economic Development Commission.

Park Rapids resident Mark Harmon spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to request the council consider an amendment to the city code and allow backyard chickens within city limits.

A portion of city code makes it unlawful for city residents to have poultry within the city. Harmon said there is a movement for more healthy initiatives being taken by community members for farm fresh eggs and a ready supply beyond the main grocers.

He requested this section of the city code be reevaluated to allow city residents to raise and enjoy the benefits of backyard chickens. Harmon asked the city take into consideration neighbors' rights to privacy from noise to write a new code to disallow roosters dwelling within the city limits. Harmon asks the council for this to be an agenda item at an upcoming meeting.

The board also approved the consent agenda containing the following items:

• Resolution approving lawful gambling application to conduct off-site gambling for the Park Rapids Amatuer Hockey Association.

• Resolution approving the renewal of on-sale/Sunday liquor license for A Better Place and Royal Bar.

• Contracting with Cummins NPower in the amount of $2,407.58 for servicing various city generators.

• Pay request in the amount of $18,000 for Bob Bristlin & Son Construction for work completed on the Fire Hall Expansion Project.

• Pay request in the amounts of $11,779.41 and $6,257.69 for TKDA for professional engineering services for Airport Master Plan.

• Pay request in the amount of $26,641.07 for TKDA for professional engineering services for the 2016 Apron and Taxiway A Rehabilitation Project.

• Pay request in the amount of $34,460 for Hammers Construction for work completed on the Deane Park Restroom Project.

• Pay request in the amount of $20,000 for SLL, Inc. for professional services for the first half of the 2017 City Property Tax Evaluations

• Resolution approving lawful gambling application for exempt permit for Osage Sportsman's Club.

