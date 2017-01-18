Annual Menahga Family Fishing Derby is Jan. 21

A derby ticket costs $5. Anglers should enter at the Spirit Lake public access.

Cash prizes are awarded to the top 10 largest game fish in two categories. One category includes northern pike, walleye and bass, the other panfish (crappie, bluegill, perch, etc.). First place in each category wins $100, second place $75, third place $50 and fourth through tenth $25.

The angler who catches the third largest fish also captures $500 cash.

Turkeys will be given to the first 25 people who enter game fish.

Door prizes will be given away throughout the derby.

A raffle drawing will be held at the fishing pier at 2:15 p.m. Grand prize is a 2017 Ice Castle Fish House with a V-front and measuring 6.5 feet-by-12. Additional prizes include gas cards, gift cards and a StrikeMaster Magnum gas-powered ice auger. Raffle tickets are available at local merchants and from Menahga C&C members.

Holes will be pre-drilled within a marked derby area. Portable shelters are allowed, but are subject to inspection. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the lake during the derby. No one will be allowed on the ice prior to 10 a.m. The derby begins at noon sharp.

The Menahga VFW Club hosts a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, with music starting at 8:30 p.m.