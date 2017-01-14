Hubbard County Incidents

Jan. 11: An Akeley caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in their driveway; A Bemidji caller reported having a suspicious person go through their resort and seemed to be checking out the area;

Medical: Jan. 9: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a 72 year old female in extreme pain; An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a 91 year old male needing a lift assist; An ambulance was requested in Bemidji for an 80 year old female having a hard time breathing;

Jan. 10: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for an individual with kidney issues; An ambulance was requested in Laporte for a boy that had been jumping and fell and hit his head on the coffee table;

Jan. 11: A Park Rapids caller reported her grandson was having a seizure; An ambulance was requested in Bemidji for an elderly female that fell; An ambulance was requested for a 72 year old male having a possible stroke;

Accidents: Jan. 9: A two car accident with injuries was reported in Park Rapids; A single vehicle rollover was reported;

Jan. 10: A caller requested a report after hitting a deer which caused extensive damage to the vehicle; A Park Rapids caller reported a vehicle in the ditch; A vehicle in the ditch was reported in Nevis;

Jan. 11: A caller reported a car in the ditch on Hwy. 34 between Park Rapids and Nevis and a dead deer in the lane of traffic; A Nevis caller reported a car in the ditch; A caller in Akeley reported that he rolled his vehicle; A one vehicle rollover was reported; A Bemidji caller reported their son put his car in the ditch;

Animal related: Jan. 9: A Park Rapids caller reported possible horse neglect;

Jan. 11: A Laporte caller reported a golden retriever lying in the ditch after it had been hit by a car; A Park Rapids caller reported a deer hit by a car that needed to be put down;

Burglaries, thefts: Jan. 9: A garage service door alarm was reported in Cass Lake; A theft from L&M Fleet was reported;

Jan. 10: A caller reported walking out of the grocery store and saw someone attempting to break into a vehicle;

Jan. 11: A Nevis caller reported an ATV had been stolen from their garage; A Lake George caller reported the theft of a ring.