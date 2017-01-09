Hubbard County Incidents

Dec. 30: A Hubbard County caller reported a snowmobile complaint and had questions regarding a property fence; An Akeley caller had questions regarding a legal document; Officer Assistance was requested by a reporting party due to their vehicle being hit by a truck that took off; Officer assistance was requested by a reporting party wanting to file a complaint; A driver entering Hubbard County reported a silver Mazda at varying speeds and swerving over both the center and fog line; A Park Rapids caller requested assistance retrieving her vehicle from her ex; A Laporte caller reported a strong smell of propane in the area; A Park Rapids caller reported a male party that had been drinking, the reporting party wanted the individual removed; A Park Rapids caller reported that her son had been stabbed and was at the emergency room; A Park Rapids caller reported a small car driving up and down the road, spinning out at times;

Dec. 31: A Hubbard County caller reported threats via Facebook; A Laporte caller had questions for an officer about people dumping garbage in their dumpster; A Cass Lake caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on the neighbor's septic that appeared to be stuck and causing damage; Multiple 911 calls were received about a large fight in the hallway at the apartments on 3rd St. in Park Rapids; A Menahga caller reported two suspicious people walking around with flashlights; A no contact order violation was reported in Park Rapids;

Jan. 1: A Laporte caller reported the hacking of a bank account; A Hubbard County caller reported the glass on their front door was broken, stating it appeared that someone kicked the door;

Jan. 2: A possible order for protection violation was reported in Nevis; A Bemidji caller reported an ongoing issue that mail in their box was opened; A Laporte caller reported that their checking account was hacked;

Jan. 3: The county highway department reported a vehicle in Nevis that had been on the side of the road all weekend; An Akeley caller reported harassing messages posted on Facebook; A Laporte caller reported a party driving without insurance and using drugs; A possible scam was reported in Bemidji; A Park Rapids caller reported their credit card was maxed out by an unknown party; A Nevis caller reported a school arm violation; An Akeley caller wanted to speak to a deputy;

Jan. 4: A Laporte caller reported a physical domestic; A Nevis caller reported a parked car blocking the road; A Laporte caller reported a suspicious male party that left his vehicle and is now walking around the area; A vehicle reported a semi truck following too closely and passing vehicles at a high rate of speed; A caller reported a party plowing his snow over the road, making drifts on the road; A dispute between a mother and daughter was reported in Akeley; A Laporte caller reported an individual broke a beer bottle and took off in his mother's vehicle;

Medical: Dec. 29: A female having a seizure in Park Rapids was reported; An ambulance was requested on Hwy. 64 for an 80 year old male with heart problems; An ambulance was requested in Akeley for a 24 year old female having an allergic reaction;

Dec. 30: An ambulance was requested in Cass Lake for an 82 year old male having heart issues; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a female party having trouble breathing;

Dec. 31: An ambulance was requested in Laporte for an 84 year old male that believed he had food poisoning; An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male party with pneumonia that needed transport to the hospital;

Accidents: Dec. 29: An occupied car in the ditch was reported; A black truck in the ditch on Hwy. 34 across from the radio station was reported; A car in the ditch was reported in Nevis; A 911 caller reported a vehicle rollover; A one vehicle rollover was reported; A vehicle in the ditch was reported; A caller reported a truck pulling a fish house that rolled over; A car in the ditch was reported; A camper on its side in the lane of traffic was reported on Hwy. 64; A Hubbard County caller reported a vehicle in the ditch; A truck in the ditch in Laporte was reported, the female party in the vehicle was unhurt;

Dec. 30: The Highway Department pulled a vehicle out of the ditch in Laporte that had taken out a mailbox; A vehicle was reported in the ditch;

Dec. 31: A two vehicle accident with no injuries was reported;

Jan. 1: A caller reported a vehicle that flipped over, the driver was standing on the side of the road;

Jan. 2: A two car accident with no injuries was reported; An Akeley caller reported a Dodge Caravan on the side of the road that appeared to have hit a deer, stating there were animal parts everywhere; A vehicle in the ditch on the north side of the Eleventh Crow Wing Lake bridge was reported;

Jan. 4: A Bemidji caller reported his vehicle was stuck in a snow drift in the middle of the road;

Animal related: Dec. 31: An Akeley caller stated his neighbor's two pit bulls got out, the neighbors were not at home, the reporting party stated the dogs almost killed their cats and was worried because they had kids coming over;

Jan. 2: A caller reported hitting a deer; A car hitting a deer was reported in Laporte;

Jan. 3: A Park Rapids caller requested officer assistance stating her father would not return her horse;

Jan. 4: A Cass Lake caller reported her neighbor's dog was running loose and she had concerns about the dog being left out in the cold weather;

Burglaries, thefts: Dec. 29: A Park Rapids caller reported theft from a mailbox; A resident on Co. Rd. 18 reported he got home and found his windows broken and computers missing;

Dec. 30: A Bemidji caller reported his silver extended cab truck with a topper was stolen, it was running with the keys in it, his phone was also in the vehicle;

Jan. 3: A Bemidji caller reported theft of mail;

Jan. 4: A basement motion alarm was reported in Nevis; A garage motion signal was reported in Lake Alice Township; A Cass Lake caller reported a male party took her phone and was lying about giving it back; A Park Rapids caller reported his vehicle stolen from his place of employment;

Fires: Jan. 1: A large fire on the eastern shore of Wolf Lake was reported.