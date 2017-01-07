Forest Riders Snowmobile Club raising money for hospice

Last year's event raised more than $3,000 to benefit the CHI St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care Program.

Each rider is responsible for raising at least $20 in pledges. Prizes are available for those who obtain more than $100 and more than $200 in donations.

The Forest Riders Snowmobile Club hopes to receive contributions from businesses and other snowmobile supporters as well.

Proceeds will make a difference to patients, families and loved ones facing end-of-life issues. Community support ensures specialized, quality hospice care close to home, according to the club's press release.

The ride will leave from Two Inlets Country Store at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 and follow groomed trails to Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen. They'll return to Park Rapids at noon on Jan. 22.

To join the ride, call Sharon Weaver at 218-252-0085 or Lou Eischens at 218-820-5285. Pledge sheets are available at Affinity Real Estate or by emailing lou@loueischens.com.

Donations can be made to one of the club members or by sending a check made out to Forest Riders Snowmobile Club with "Hospice Ride" in the memo line and mailed to Jolene Retz, Treasurer, 52190 County Highway 44, Park Rapids, MN 56470.

The Forest Riders Snowmobile Club has about 40 club members.

Trail system open and very rideable

This winter's snowfall and chilly weather has been a boon to snowmobilers.

Groomers, like Tim Eischens, are on the trails weekly.

Eischens has been a Forest Riders Snowmobile Club member since its formation in 1974. He grew up in the Two Inlets State Forest area, where he still lives.

Eischens is one of three groomers who tend to the club's nearly 300 miles of snowmobile trails in and around the Two Inlets State Forest, Itasca State Park, White Earth State Forest, plus the

Park Rapids, Osage, Emmaville and Lake George areas.

Club President Richard Ohm and John Weber also groom trails.

"Each groomer has his own territory," Eischens explained. "We go every week."

It takes Eischens three days to groom his portion.

Having traversed these snowmobile trails his whole life, no one knows them better than he does.

"I'm partial," he admits. "I think Two Inlets is prettier than Itasca."

Some are old logging trails, some are new snowmobile trails. Some run over private land.

"Homestead families" — longtime, local residents — are generous about leasing land for snowmobile trails, Eischens said. But when the land changes hands, the club often has to reroute the trail.

The Forest Riders Snowmobile Club owns and maintains three grooming machines, called a TrailBully. Its top speed is 15 miles per hour, but tends to average 9 mph while grooming. A heated windshield keeps the frost at bay. An "X track" provides traction when pulling the grooming drag across the snow. A long blade on the drag snaps off overhanging brush.

Groomers pass over a trail twice, once from each direction, in order to make up to a 12-foot path.

Eischens listens to country music to pass the roughly 30 hours of time in the groomer each week.

"You see deer. You see grouse. Turkeys. They're a nuisance," he said.

Snowfall has been sketchy the past couple of years, so this year's abundance is a welcome sight.

"In a normal year, we'll groom 12 to 14 weeks. Last year, we did seven weeks," said Eischens.

Two years ago, they didn't groom at all. There wasn't any snow.

Eischens has put 1,200 miles on the grooming machine so far this winter.

Throughout the trail system, the club has posted intersection signs and directional maps at each intersection. Each sign includes the intersection number, trail number, mileage to the nearest destination, and food/drink and fuel indicators. Posted at the bottom of the sign are the GPS coordinates for the intersection.

"Our trails are numbered like highways. Odd numbers for north-south and even for east-west," said Eischens. "You can ride across the state without looking at a map if you follow the number."

The club also publishes a trail map, available on their website at www.forestriderstrailclub.com.

Trail conditions are reported on the club's website and Facebook page, attracting snowmobiling fans to the area.

"We're the ones that have got the snow," said Eischens. There's little to no snow south of Wadena, he noted.