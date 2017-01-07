Hubbard County District Court

Burglary

Sean Michael Ferguson, 27, of Menahga, is charged with two counts of felony burglary for allegedly breaking into the Park Rapids Senior Center on Dec. 17.

Park Rapids Police Sergeant Dan Garner responded to a report of a male breaking into the center. An employee said when he arrived on the morning of Dec. 16 he observed a male party sleeping on the couch.

The employee stated the male party, later identified as Ferguson, told him he gained entry to the senior center through an unlocked door, he was homeless and needed a place to stay.

Based on the description given, Sgt. Garner later located Ferguson walking on Main Avenue, according to the complaint.

Ferguson admitted he entered the senior center on the night of Dec. 16 and slept there until the next day. Sgt. Garner gave Ferguson options to find a shelter as the temperature was expected to become dangerously cold, as stated in the criminal complaint.

Sgt. Garner spoke to a second employee of the senior center who was concerned about the defendant gaining entry to the building and believed Ferguson had broken in before. Sgt. Garner observed scratches on the door and lock consistent with someone trying to break in using a metal tool.

The second employee stated the door was locked Dec. 16 and entry to the building was made by force. She also stated items inside the center had both been taken and moved around. Missing items included bottled water, candy and approximately $15 taken from a community coffee fund container.

Sgt. Garner located Ferguson at a Park Rapids church and, according to the complaint, Ferguson had a small screwdriver matching the type of tool used on the door lock. Ferguson was placed under arrest and refused to provide a urine sample as required by his probation conditions.

Ferguson is charged with felony second degree burglary for possessing a tool to gain access and felony third degree burglary for entering a building without consent and stealing items.

No contact order violation

Orville Dean White, 35, of Bemidji, is charged with one felony count of violation of a no contact order.

Park Rapids Police Officer Joe Rittgers responded to Walmart on Dec. 21 in regard to a shoplifting complaint. Officer Rittgers made contact with the male and female suspects in the store's parking lot. They were allegedly pushing a shopping cart containing stolen merchandise.

During the investigation officer Rittgers learned there was a no contact order out of Beltrami County for White requiring he have no contact with the other suspect in the shoplifting incident, according to the criminal complaint.

White has two prior qualified domestic violence related incidents. This current violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions is punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 fine.

No contact order violation

Adrian Matthew Warren, 18, of Ponsford, was charged with one felony count of violation of a no contact order. On Dec. 29, Officer Rittgers responded to a Park Rapids residence for a reported Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.

The reporting party stated to officer Rittgers the active order was in effect prohibiting her ex-boyfriend from having any contact with her. She stated she received a letter from Warren. The DANCO was issued through Becker County in September of 2016 stemming from a felony domestic assault charge, currently set for pre-trial Jan. 25.

According to the complaint, Warren stated he did send a letter to the reporting party. His criminal history shows multiple assault and domestic assault charges.