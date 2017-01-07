One charged with felony assault in stabbing incident

Park Rapids police officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 30 to CHI St. Joseph's for a report of an individual there with a knife wound, according to court documents.

Officers Joe Rittgers and Joe White identified the victim as Jacob Jordan who had a slashing wound to his left torso, determined to be caused by a knife. According to the criminal complaint filed by the Hubbard County Attorney's Office, the wound was several inches deep and several inches long, and required stitches.

Jordan said in his statement he was on Fourth or Fifth Street in Park Rapids when he was stabbed and brought to the hospital by friends.

One of the friends with Jordan stated to police he and Jordan went to a residence on Fifth Street to confront an individual regarding items allegedly belonging to Jordan. This individual was identified as Ryan Thompson in the complaint and a confrontation allegedly occurred between Thompson and Jordan in the front yard of the residence.

A witness stated in the complaint, during the argument a third party, identified as Taylor Sells, allegedly made a comment about going to prison because of the victim's mother and stabbed Jacob Jordan, who was then taken to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the residence on Fifth Street and observed blood from the altercation.

According to the criminal complaint, officers spoke with over six additional individuals present at the residence and not all individuals questioned remembered seeing the knife, but all agreed Jordan received a knife wound during the incident.

Sergeant Dan Garner spoke with Thompson on Dec. 31 and Thompson stated Jordan did come to the residence on Fifth Street near the fairgrounds. Thompson stated to Sgt. Garner that Jordan knocked on the door and which Sells' girlfriend opened. Thompson accuses Jordan of punching the female in the face when she opened the door. Thompson states in the complaint Jordan had a knife in his hand and was tackled by Sells and Jordan was injured as a result of this.

Sgt. Garner spoke with Sells on Dec. 31 and the defendant stated Jordan punched his girlfriend in the face at the residence on Fifth Street. Sells then stated he tackled Jordan and they struggled over the knife, and somewhere during this Jordan received the knife wound.

According to the complaint, Sells stated he did punch Jordan but did not intend to stab him.

No other individuals have been charged at this time in connection to the case.

Sells has a previous conviction for fifth degree assault in August of 2016. The third degree assault charge is punishable by a maximum five years in prison and $10,000 fine.