Philanthropic spirit emerges at Community Christmas Dinner

She and co-chair Denny Anderson were joined by a host of helpers, many of whom were first-time volunteers at the 28th annual feast.

They served almost 400 guests and delivered 320 hot meals within a 30-mile radius of Park Rapids on Christmas Day.

Spilman said Sunday's ice storm warning likely caused an increase in home-delivered meal requests. Last year, they distributed 250 hot meals.

Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, sweet potatoes, salad, dinner roll and all the fixings were dished up, free of charge.

"No one should spend Christmas hungry or alone" is the event's motto.

"My son and I didn't have plans, so I asked him if he wanted to do this," said volunteer Sissy Deitchler as she and her 9-year-old son, Austin, handed out slices of pumpkin pie. "Austin was more than excited to be here. He's such a people person. He's kindhearted. Plus, the younger generation doesn't get to see this."

Sandi Paulouski, a retired Century Elementary teacher, also helped Christmas morn. Her children weren't home for the holidays, so she offered a hand at the community meal.

This was June Axelson's sixth year of volunteering.

"We see people you don't normally see. The town is so spread out," she said, adding dollops of whipped topping to pie.

Mary and Steve Wolff recently moved to Park Rapids from Frazee. The community service-minded couple worked side by side in the serving line. This was their first time helping at the meal.

Ambrose Blaeser and Leslie Showalter greeted guests at the door, as they've done for the past five years.

"I've been in the legion 63 years," Blaeser said.

Overall, Spilman said things went "swimmingly."

She's grateful to all of the volunteers, particularly the clean-up crew.

"That is such a life-saver," she said. "We're tired after being there three days."

Net proceeds will go to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle program in Park Rapids.