Food shelf implementing new intake process in January

Effective Jan. 1, clients will go directly to the food shelf.

"It's going to be better for the clients. It's one-stop shop," explained Hubbard County Food Shelf Director Bob Hansen.

Food shelf volunteers will undergo training on Dec. 29 to become familiar with the new intake process. A partition was added to the site so paperwork can be filled out in privacy. Confidentiality will remain in the new system, Hansen said.

The voucher and initial paperwork that determines eligibility will be familiar to those who have used the food shelf in the past.

"It's just new to us volunteers. It's a new process," Hansen said. "It's basically a requirement of the U.S. Department of Ag."

Volunteers are a bit apprehensive about adding paperwork to their duties, he said, particularly on days when the food shelf is busy.

"We'll have an extra volunteer on hand the first couple of months to help with that process," Hansen said.

Fifty-two clients were served in a single day after a recent winter storm, he noted.

In October, the food shelf distributed 51,467 pounds of food and assisted 339 households. November's tallies were 56,161 pounds of food and 374 households.

The Hubbard County Food Shelf operates with 100 percent unpaid volunteers, including the director. Every dollar donated is used for purchasing food, utilities and building maintenance.

"Our payment is the joy on people's faces that we gave food to," said volunteer Elaine Landrigan.

"It feels good to help the community," agreed Hansen.

Some volunteers will soon be "retiring."

"We need new volunteers to come in and help fill voids that are coming up. We really do. We really could add some volunteers," he said.

Volunteers are asked to help one day per month, typically from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The food shelf needs a minimum of two volunteers per day, sometimes three.

Those interested in helping may pick up an application form at the food shelf or call (732-1282) to have one mailed.

Small monetary donations also make a huge impact.

"Every dollar goes to maintenance of our facility and purchasing food," Hansen said.

The food shelf currently needs a new walk-in freezer. An outdated, existing one has a broken seal. Volunteers struggle to open the door when it frosts up. The freezer is so old, they can't find parts for it, Hansen reported.

The estimated cost of replacing the freezer is between $11,000 and $12,000.

The Hubbard County Food Shelf received a $5,000 grant from Open Your Hearts, a nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis. Hansen is looking for additional grants for the remaining $6,000 to $7,000.

"So we are in need of donations over and above typically what we get," he said. "If that were to materialize, we'd be tickled pink."

Financial contributions to the Hubbard County Food Shelf may be sent 308 Pleasant Ave. S., Park Rapids, MN 56470.