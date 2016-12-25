Traffic stop leads to meth possession charge

Kevin Allen Cross, 29, of Park Rapids, was arrested and charged with felony fifth degree drug possession of just over 8 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Hubbard County District Court, Officer Gilmore observed Cross drive away from Holiday gas station, northbound on Central Avenue, at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. The officer confirmed through dispatch that Cross did not have a valid driver's license and conducted a traffic stop.

Cross appeared to the officer as being "very nervous and sweating profusely, despite the 20 degree temperature," Gilmore stated in the complaint.

While speaking to Cross, the officer observed micro baggies in the back seat with one allegedly containing a small amount of white powder, which tested positive for meth.

Officer Gilmore performed a search of the vehicle and found items consistent with the sale of narcotics. According to the complaint, these items included a digital scale, $236 in cash, small amount of marijuana, micro baggies, hypodermic needles and a spoon with white burnt residue. Officer Gilmore also found a glasses case which allegedly contained three micro baggies full of what tested positive for meth.

Total methamphetamine weighed 8.13 grams. Cross was arrested for the controlled substance crime and transported to the Hubbard County Jail.

A check of the defendant's driving record shows his driving privileges were revoked on June 1, 2016. Cross has a previous conviction of a felony 5th degree controlled substance crime.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years and $10,000 fine if convicted of the latest felony.