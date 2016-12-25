Menahga School's levy drops $224

The district's 2017 budget projects $11,650,106 in total revenue and $11,050,001 in expenditures.

Free school meals

Superintendent Kevin Wellen's appeal to families to fill out a free/reduced lunch application met with success.

As an incentive, he had proposed adding a full, unlimited, daily salad bar to lunch for all students if 80 percent of families fill out a free/reduced lunch application.

The district received applications from 197 students (87 families).

"For those keeping score, this was 50 students short of the 80 percent goal," Wellen reported to the board Monday. "This program will now generate $151,986 in new compensatory revenue from the state next year and approximately $15,000 in new federal dollars this year. This means we are close enough to 80 percent. A huge thank you to all of the families who filled out forms whether they felt they would qualify or not."

State compensatory aid to school districts is based on the percentage of students who qualify for free/reduced meals.

The Menahga School District began free lunch and breakfast for all Menahga students beginning Dec. 19.

"I don't see us going away from the free lunch," Wellen said. Families with small amounts remaining in their lunch accounts may request a refund or donate it to the school, he suggested.

"What about families with outstanding balances?" asked Huhta, proposing that families who cannot afford to pay for school meals get a clean slate.

Wellen thought about a one-third of the outstanding bills are more than one year old.

Business Manager Liz Olson and Wellen will bring a summary report of how many and how much is owed to the January board meeting.

In other business, the school board did the following:

• Capped open enrollment in grades K-8 at 88 and grades 9-12 at 60 for the 2017-18 school year due to lack of space.

"These are the same numbers we had last year," noted Wellen. "We're just capping for the purpose of open enrollment."

• Learned that the Voice of the Braves Task Force has reached a consensus on a building plan, according to Wellen. Foster, Jacobs & Johnson Inc. are putting together conceptual drawings. The task force will present its recommendations to the board and the possible tax impact a successful bond referendum would have on taxpayers.

• Agreed to interview candidates applying for the school board vacancy on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Huhta resigned, effective Dec. 31, citing personal and business reasons. He still had two years left in his term.

• Recognized three board members who are leaving the school board "because serving on the board takes time and commitment," said Wellen. Huhta has served for six years, Curtis Hasbargen for 32 years and Al Peterson for five years.

• Learned that Project Lead the Way applied for up to $10,000 to purchase teacher laptops, additional robotics kits and design equipment/supplies in the hopes that additional funding will become available.

"A lot of these grants are based off corporate donations," reported Middle School Principal Ann Wothe.

An application was also submitted to Math Corps for next year. "Math Corps provides valuable tutoring and intervention services for our students," she explained.

• Learned that middle school students collected $400 and over 725 items for the Menahga Food Shelf. The high school student council also gathered 120 pounds for the food shelf.

• Accepted a $4,606 grant from the Minnesota Department of Education to support a 2017 summer agriculture program. The school district is required to match the grant.

• Recognized Essentia Health for their financial support toward the purchase of three water fill stations. The stations will be installed in the coming weeks in the elementary, middle school and high school.

• Endorsed Park Rapids Superintendent Lance Bagstad for the north central zone's at-large representative in the Minnesota Rural Education Association.

• Accepted speech clinician Annamae Gonsolus-Holzworth's resignation. She's retiring at the end of the school year. The board thanked her for her 29 years of service to the school district.

The Menahga School Board will also hold its annual organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the media center. Newly elected board members will take their oath of office. Board officer and committee assignments will be made at that time as well.