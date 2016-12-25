Project Lead The Way (PLTW) was implemented into the K-5 curriculum this fall with a creative approach to learning that offers challenging and relevant curriculum. This fall, team leaders Val Burton, Breanna Anderson and Jeff Lindstrom introduced classroom modules aligned to grade-level standards through pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical science for students to learn problem-solving strategies, critical and creative thinking, and how to communicate and collaborate.

This is the first year of the program in Park Rapids.

Burton is a 4th grade teacher and students began the unit discovering what happens if you put an egg in a car and drive it down a ramp into a brick wall.

"The culminating problem that we solved was designing a restraint system to protect the egg in a crash," she described.

Before designing the restraint, students did activities looking at seatbelt history and design, kinetic and potential energy using an ipad app Tinkerbox and building pendulums out of VEX kits. They also explored different kinds of crashes.

"The kids became engineers and designed and redesigned until their restraints were successful," Burton said. "Restraints consisted of everything from bubble wrap and rubber bands, to string and cotton balls."

The students were engaged in the activities and, Burton said, comments she heard from her students included, "I'm going to love science forever," and "This is a blast! I want to do more!"

"PLTW helps students to become problem solvers and are not guided to one correct answer," Burton said. "It is great to see how creative students can be when they are encouraged to think outside of the box and are not afraid to fail. Just like engineers, we focused on how we could make it better, even after a successful crash into the wall."

Second graders learned about the properties of matter in science where they took an ice pop and had to build a model (essentially a cooler) trying to prevent the ice pop from melting. They were given a question at the beginning of November and identified the problem, that being the ice pop was melting. After exploring ideas and brainstorming each group built a model to solve the problem of a melting ice pop.

As students in Kristen Poehler's 2nd grade class explored ideas they talked about the states of matter. The ice pops were put under a heat lamp for 35 minutes. The students working in pairs then poured the melted contents of the ice pop into a measuring device and recorded how many milliliters of liquid they had. The success of preserving the ice pop in frozen form depended on how the model, or cooler, was constructed. Students used bubble wrap, denim, cotton balls, foam and other materials to build the models.

They saw varied success. From there, students and Mrs. Poehler identified strengths and weaknesses of each design.

The kits have five lessons and Poehler said it was fun watching the students design in one lesson and test their designs in the final lesson.

"I heard some great comments from the kids. I feel the kit put the 'love of science' back in the kids."

Century Elementary Principal Joleen DeLaHunt is pleased with how the lessons are being implemented into the curriculum and said PLTW is going great, saying the students are "super engaged and motivated."

One student in fourth grade commented that, "he will love science forever!"

"Students love the creativity and hands on learning," DeLaHunt added. "We are seeing children actively engaged in STEM: Science, technology, engineering and math. They are problem solving, making predictions, and being creative."

According to the PLTW information, the launch for grades K-5 taps into students' exploratory nature, engages them in learning that feels like play, and encourages them to keep discovering. PLTW leverages an innovative, project-based approach that fosters collaboration and builds critical thinking skills.

Jennifer Kusler teaches 3rd grade and said her students are learning all about forces - pushes and pulls, and building simple machines.

"My kids are loving this team project-based learning," she said. "They have built an inclined plane, wheel and axle, pulley, and lever with an iPad app that shows the 3D model of the simple machine that they replicate."

The third graders used their knowledge of simple machines to build compound machines to solve a problem.

"We will be exploring magnetic forces next and then be moving onto the final project of rescuing a trapped tiger in a zoo," Kusler added. "Students are so excited about this engaging science project-based learning... kids cannot wait for science each day. I had a kid tell me today, 'Ms. Kusler, I never want Project Lead the Way to end!'"

Students in Breanna Anderson's 3rd grade class successfully completed the PLTW module focusing on forces and interactions.

"With this program, I definitely saw an increase in student engagement, participation, and motivation. It was wonderful to see students working together as a team to solve a real-world problem," she said.

"Students transformed into engineers while planning how to build simple and compound machines."

The students also had the opportunity to build models, evaluate their work by running trials, and finally explaining how they could improve their designs.

"This program encourages higher-level thinking as well as problem solving skills. I was absolutely amazed by some of the complex designs my students came up with while following very specific criteria," Anderson described. "PLTW is highly beneficial to our students as it helps prepare them for the jobs of our future. It successfully implements all aspects of a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) program. I am quite certain many of my students would describe PLTW as their favorite part of 3rd grade so far."

Jeff Lindstrom teaches PLTW every other day to 5th grade students for a period of six weeks. The fifth grade component centers around robotics and automation. The final product at the end of the unit is to have built and program a robotic device that can pick up an object from one place and move it to another, using the Vex materials, (similar to Legos).

The PLTW program is designed so students apply knowledge from a variety of disciplines as they engage in hands-on activities, projects, and problems reflective of real world scenarios and careers.