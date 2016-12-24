On a bluff overlooking Normandy Beach, the 172.5-acre cemetery contains the graves of 9,388 American World War II soldiers.

Each year, one million visitors pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the D-Day landings — the massive Allied assault on the Normandy coastline on June 6, 1944 — or in the ensuing fighting in France.

Mary Ann, 87, and her younger brother, Dick Unger, 77, recently traveled to Normandy to visit Jerome's gravesite for the first time.

"It was quite an experience to be there. It just was," said Mary Ann. "It was a trip of a lifetime."

Off to war

Jerome was 22 when he bid family and the Sauk Centre farm farewell, entering the service in 1942.

Before leaving from Ireland in 1944 for his tour in Europe, Jerome wrote to his parents, "Not all of us come back."

"He wanted to be buried where he died. He said it was God's country," recalled Mary Ann.

Jerome gave away all his possessions — some savings and clothing. He broke off his engagement to his fiance.

As a member of the Second Division, he was among the troops leading the invasion into German-occupied France.

An unforgettable trip

Recently retired, Dick invited Mary Ann to go to Normandy in September—72 years after Jerome's death.

"I always thought it'd be nice to go there and I knew Mary Ann wanted to go there," he said.

"I always thought it would be fantastic to go there," Mary Ann agreed.

They joined a Normandy Battleground Memorial Tour that included Australians, Canadians and New Zealanders.

They were the only next of kin on the tour going to see a relative's grave.

Normandy American Cemetery is located at Colleville-sur-Mer, about 170 west of Paris.

The tour guide called the cemetery ahead of their arrival so staff could help Mary Ann and Dick find Jerome's headstone. They were also given two American flags for the memorial.

The entire tour group, about 25 people, joined the brother and sister at Jerome's grave.

"Everybody got off the bus," said Mary Ann, tearful at the memory. "You are overseas. You are halfway around the world and you have somebody there."

It was an emotional experience.

"He is buried in God's country," she said.

One lady on the tour told Mary Ann, "I will never forget this."

They spent a half-day in the Normandy region.

"That whole area of France was a horrible battleground. That's where it all happened," said Dick. "To see that battlefield...it really was a place where the fate of the world was decided."

"I was very glad to go with my brother," Mary Ann added.

Normandy American Cemetery is one of 14 permanent American World War II military cemeteries on foreign soil. The government of France granted use of the land, in perpetuity, as a permanent burial ground without charge or taxation.

There is also a visitor center that depicts the significance of Operation Overlord and honors the sacrifices of the World War II generation.

The American Battle Monuments Commission, a U.S. government agency, operates and maintains this cemetery and others, along with memorials, monuments or markers in 16 countries.

Memento mori

Mary Ann was 14 when her parents received the Western Union telegram on Aug. 20, 1944. Jerome was reported missing in action.

On Aug. 27, a second telegram confirmed his death. Jerome had been killed Aug. 1 while aiding a wounded comrade. He was 24.

Mary Ann remembers her parents receiving news of their eldest son's death and attending the memorial mass for Jerome.

"I can't imagine how mom and dad did that," she said.

"It was tough, really. There were a lot of people in those days that lost sons in that war," Dick said.

In 2003, Jerome's dog tags were discovered near Omaha Beach by a Belgian historian.

Mary Ann gave the military identification tags, the only tangible memento the family has of Jerome, to Dick this fall.