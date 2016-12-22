Fishing contest tickets now available

The ice fishing derby attracts hundreds of anglers and offers over $130,000 in prizes.

A $40 ticket grants access to the derby contest, plus a chance to win raffle prizes.

Grand prize for the 19th largest fish is a 2017 Ice Castle RV fish house from Smokey Hills Outdoor Store.

Cash prizes can be won in five divisions: bluegill and crappie; northern, walleye and largemouth bass; perch; rock bass, and white fish. Winnings range from $100 to $500. Derby prizes also include a Polaris ATV.

This year's raffle grand prize is a 2016 Chevy Silverado truck. More than 70 other raffle prizes will be awarded, such as cash, fishing gear, gift certificates, game cameras and more.

Ticket sales will be limited to 4,000 this year. If any tickets remain, they will be available on the ice on the day of the event until 1:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the Park Rapids American Legion and at participating locations throughout the area. A list of ticket vendors can be found at americanlegionderby.com.

The festivities begin Friday, Feb. 3 with an "Welcome Dance," live music provided by "Billy D & The Crystals" at the legion from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Sons of the American Legion host a breakfast Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7 to 11 a.m.

A Legion Post 212 fundraiser lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Park Rapids Legion.

Awards will be presented at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Fisherman's Ball at 8 p.m.