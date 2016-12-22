Utke, Nordberg finish city council service

The city council will not hold another meeting in December. Utke served seven years and Nordberg one full four-year term after being appointed to fill a seat for nine months.

"I'd just like to thank Rod and Paul for their service. You will be missed," said Erika Randall, who reminded the two there are lots of boards to serve on in the community.

"This is my last one," Utke said. "It's been a lot of fun. I've enjoyed it and I will come back and sit on that side this summer. I've enjoyed it and I thank the council and the staff. You made the job pretty easy, so that was great."

Nordberg also commented at the end of his last meeting.

"As a council member and a taxpayer I think we're fortunate to have a good staff and they accept their responsibility to keep the town running, and they do," Nordberg said. "Department heads are very good. There is very little turnover which I think is a good sign here. The council sets policy but pretty much keeps hands off day to day operations. I think it works well for us."

He congratulated senator-elect Utke and offered up some requests.

"When you get to St. Paul, I'd like you to remember we need legislative support for the DNR's proposed extension of the Heartland Trail, both to Itasca Park and to Moorhead. The Heartland Trail is good for Park Rapids," Nordberg said.

He also encouraged Utke to support MnDOT funding for Park Rapids as well as increase Local Government Aid.

With Utke completing half his term, the council will have the option after the first of the year to appoint a new council member or hold a special election.

Park Rapids PD purchases rifles

The Park Rapids Police Department squad cars will soon be equipped with new patrol rifles. The city council approved on Tuesday the purchase of four Daniel Defense V5S .223 Patrol Rifles at a cost of $1,470 each from Smokey Hills Outdoor Store. Also approved is the purchase of rifle attachments totaling approximately $700 per rifle.

The funding source for the new rifles is the forfeiture fund.

The purchase request was presented to the council for action and approved in the consent agenda.

According to the request summary, by purchasing four rifles the department would equip each patrol squad with a uniform patrol rifle and allow for one spare rifle to be available for the investigator or Chief of Police. All officers would have access to the same uniform weapon platform with uniform attached equipment. This also allows the department to track use and maintenance of each specific department owned rifle.

Currently, officers provide their own rifles for use while on duty with continual upkeep of the rifles the responsibility of the owner at his or her expense. Not all officers own or are equipped with their own patrol rifle.

Consent agenda approved

• Base bid in the amount of $51,341 plus the $3,500 bid alternate to install one window, from Hammers Construction for phase one of the City Hall remodeling project.

• Pay request in the amount of $11,750 to Hammers Construction for work completed on the Deane Park restroom project.

• Pay request in the amount of $129,192.40 to Bob Bristlin and Son Construction Company to work completed on the Fire Hall expansion project.

• Pay request in the amount of $23,493 to Law Enforcement Technology Group for the second half payment regarding the software upgrades for the laptops in the police squad cars.

• Purchase in the amount of $4,073.36 from PCS Mobile for cradlepoints and antennas for the laptops in police squad cars.

• Pay request in the amount of $8,867.92 to Apex Engineering Group for professional services for the Fire Hall expansion and the Riverside Area-Phase One projects.

• Purchase in the amount of $9,233.08 for a new reception desk for City Hall from Cooper's Office Supply.

• Low quote in the amount of $7,000 from Dakota Worldwide to complete a market analysis study on the Park Rapids Municipal Liquor Store (Rapids Spirits).

• Contract with BHH Partners for $6,500 or less to verify the as-built plans and sketches for the Armory as provided by the developer.

• Pay request in the amount of $3,500 to the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force for the Park Rapids Police Department's 2017 associate membership fee; authorize proper city officials to execute the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force interagency agreement on behalf of the city

• Final pay request in the amount of $154,736.09 to C&L Excavating for the Riverside Area-Phase One project.

• Pay request in the amount of $3,309.20 to Kutak Rock for legal services regarding the Armory Square project.

• Promotion to non-union full time Detective Sergeant for Park Rapids Police Investigator Sabin Rasmus.

• Wage adjustment and step increase to 8 year step for Police Officer Justin Frette.

Liquor Store funds

Rapids Spirits financial information and historical data was included in the city budget approved last week.

In 2015, the liquor store showed a net income before transfers of $304,203 with total transfer to other funds $105,735. Net income in 2014 was $323,876 with $161,380 transferred to the airport and other funds. Since 2003, the highest net income was 2013 at $347,043 with $85,232 fund transfers.

Between 2003 and 2015 the liquor store transferred a total of $2,690,744 and of that $681,861 has been transferred to the airport and $2,008,883 to other funds. Net income from 2003 to 2015 is $3,957,271.

The airport has received 25 percent of the fund transfers followed by public works at 23 percent, parks accounts for 18 percent and the general fund has received 17 percent. Other departments have received less than 5 percent of the transfers.

Notable projects funded by liquor store transfers include the Heartland Trail ($113,161) for parks in 2014; police radio upgrade ($44,610) in 2013; cat loader ($104,377) for public works in 2011; portion of a plow truck ($132,252) in 2010; Kaywood Trail ($47,651) for parks in 2009; cold storage building ($84,854) for public works in 2007; Depot Park playground equipment ($139,170) in 2007; Depot Park paving/sidewalks ($83,186) in 2007; Flatbed with compart and pump ($77,448) in 2007.