    Just for Kix dancers entertain at winter show

    By Kevin Cederstrom Today at 7:55 a.m.
    Tiny Kix dancers (ages 3-5) performed "Dancing Your Dreams' and "I'm Giving Love for Christmas" during Saturday's show. (Photos by Kevin Cederstrom/Enterprise)

    Park Rapids Just for Kix held its Winter Show called "Things to Count: Kicks. Turns. Blessings" on Saturday at Century School. Over 120 dancers in numerous age groups performed dance routines for a gymnasium full of spectators. Under the direction of Kaitlin Popanda, the show consisted of 10 performances starting with the Tiny Kix (ages 3-5) up to Junior Hip Hop (grades 7-12), and ending with a mass routine by all dancers to the song "Count Your Blessings."

