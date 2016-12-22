Just for Kix dancers entertain at winter show

Park Rapids Just for Kix held its Winter Show called "Things to Count: Kicks. Turns. Blessings" on Saturday at Century School. Over 120 dancers in numerous age groups performed dance routines for a gymnasium full of spectators. Under the direction of Kaitlin Popanda, the show consisted of 10 performances starting with the Tiny Kix (ages 3-5) up to Junior Hip Hop (grades 7-12), and ending with a mass routine by all dancers to the song "Count Your Blessings."