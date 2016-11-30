Icons create a mystery

"It is interesting. But it is a mystery," said Trinity's senior warden Rosemary Moody.

Considered an ancient form of prayer, Christian icons are usually associated with Eastern Orthodoxy. The traditional icon is a sacred image painted on a simple, wooden panel in egg tempera. They may depict the Virgin Mary, Christ, saints or biblical events.

According to "Sacred Doorways: A Beginner's Guide to Icons" by Linette Martin, iconography took root in the Byzantine Empire in the fourth century.

"They are all meant to teach because people didn't read at the time," Moody said.

Holy icons are created as instruments of meditative prayer, "offering access, through the gate of the visible, to the mystery of the invisible," writes Henri J. M. Nouwen in "Behold the Beauty of the Lord: Praying with Icons."

"Icons are painted to lead us into the inner room of prayer and bring us closer to the heart of God," Nouwen explains. "Whereas St. Benedict, who has set the tone for the spirituality of the West, calls us first of all to listen, the Byzantine fathers focus on gazing."

A majority of the icons donated to Trinity Church bear an ornate, red stamp from The Holy Transfiguration Monastery. It was founded in Brookline, Mass., a suburb of Boston, in 1960 by Greek and Russian Orthodox monks. To this day, making icons and incense are among the fathers' daily appointed tasks. The icons are sold either at the monastery or by mail order to churches and individuals throughout the world, according to their website.

Charlie House is a Presbyterian pastor and parish associate at Trinity Church. He is also a "long-retired" college professor. He taught humanities and wrote a scholarly paper about icons.

"I've been interested in icons as a form of art and as a devotional object," he said.

Several Russian Orthodox icon painters are recognized in art history, such as Andrei Rublev. Domenikos Theotokopoulos—better known as El Greco—began his career as a Greek Orthodox icon painter.

"So the icon does take its place in the history of art," House said. "The creation itself is a form of prayer."

Church tradition, starting from the eighth century, declares St. Luke was the first iconographer. He is credited with painting the first icons of the Virgin Mary and Child.

Orthodox iconographers follow strict, age-old rules about colors, forms and details. "The iconographer's first concern is not to make himself known but to proclaim God's kingdom through his art," writes Nouwen.

"One of the fascinating things to me about icons, first of all, is that the images are very standardized. Those standardized images persist into later art," House agrees. "They were done according to formula."

In western Europe, icons were eclipsed by the Renaissance and other artistic movements. The use of stained glass windows or illustrations in liturgical books may be considered offshoots of the icon.

"In Western tradition, icons became to be increasingly understood as idolatry. In Puritanism, almost any symbol became suspect," House said. "And yet, I see a little broader vision happening and I've seen it happen at Trinity. Icons are seen as an addition to the worship setting."

In fact, Trinity Church owns two icons. One is of En-me-gah-bowh, the first Native American to be recognized as an ordained priest in the Episcopal Church. He founded a mission in Gull Lake that later moved to White Earth.

The second icon, located above a prayer bench, was donated by Nancy Gibbs. As a Benedictine oblate, she has studied icons. Gibbs purchased a copy of a famous one—Rublev's "The Trinity." It depicts the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit in the form of three angels. Gibbs gave it to Trinity Church in memory of her mother, who grew up as an Episcopalian.

Yet no one has tried to locate the source of the other icons over these past 10 years. Tracing would be difficult, House says. The icons show up at "odd hours" and the church has limited staff hours.

"That person needs to be recognized for someone who appreciates these things and left them where they'd be respected for what they are," House said, adding Trinity Church recognizes the benefactor as part of their fellowship, although he or she remains a stranger.

"How they got to Park Rapids, who knows?" he said. "Travelers stop in. Monasteries in Greece as well as America make icons as a way of raising funds and, I suppose, religious outreach—which is certainly what it becomes when it lands on the doorstep of an Episcopal-Presbyterian church in northern Minnesota."