Nov. 22: A Laporte caller reported fraud, stating someone set up an email in his name; A disabled vehicle was reported in Park Rapids; A Laporte caller requested officer assistance with trouble she was having with her estranged husband;

Nov. 23: A Nevis caller reported suspicious text messages to a student; A Nevis caller requested officer assistance with a possible home monitoring violation; A non-compliant compliance check was reported in Park Rapids; Hubbard County received a 911 hang up from a landline with no one on the line, no contact was made on call back then the original caller made contact with dispatch on their cell phone;

Nov. 24: A Park Rapids caller reported having pictures of a person hunting on his property on his game camera; A Laporte caller reported hearing two loud explosions and rapid gun fire to the west of his property, it was unknown what made the noise; A Nevis caller reported snowmobilers going across his property; A Menahga caller reported a female smelling of alcohol leaving Cenex; A Bemidji caller reported being assaulted and left in a grey Dodge Avenger; A Hubbard County caller reported a suspicious male party standing in the middle of the lane of traffic;

Nov. 25: A Park Rapids caller wanted an officer to stop a black pickup pulling a trailer with the gate down on the back of the trailer;

Nov. 26: A Laporte caller reported trespassing and hunting on their property, stating having the individuals on a trail camera; A Laporte caller requested officer assistance for their 25 year old daughter who was out of control; A probation violation was reported in Nevis; A Laporte caller requested officer assistance with questions regarding roommate issues;

Nov. 27: A Bemidji caller reported her ex-husband showed up at her residence making threats to family members; A Park Rapids caller had questions about her options of what to do after a dispute with her mother; A Nevis caller reported wanting an individual removed from the residence; Child custody issues were reported in Akeley; A physical domestic dispute between a mother and daughter was reported in Nevis; A Hubbard County caller wanted to report possible poaching;

Medical: Nov. 21: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male party in pain;

Nov. 22: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a 78 year old female in and out of consciousness possibly having a diabetic emergency; A Park Rapids caller requested an ambulance for transport;

Nov. 23: An ambulance was requested in Park Rapids for a male party possibly having a heart attack;

Nov. 25: A Park Rapids caller requested an ambulance for his wife that fell out of bed and was bleeding;

Nov. 26: An ambulance was requested in Nevis for a male party with shortness of breath and chest pain;

Accidents: Nov. 21: Wadena County reported being at the hospital in Park Rapids to follow up on a snowmobile accident involving a male party that possibly walked away not wearing his shoes;

Nov. 22: A vehicle reportedly drove off the road, the driver was a tall, thin male walking westbound toward Lake George wearing a dark sweatshirt, light pants and a ball cap; A caller reported a truck in the ditch stating it looked like they had tried to get the vehicle out, the reporting party stated that the truck was damaged; An accident was reported on Beltrami Line Road;

Nov. 23: A Hubbard County caller reported a car in the ditch; An unoccupied car in the ditch was reported on US 71;

Nov. 25: A car in the ditch was reported in Park Rapids;

Nov. 26: A t-bone accident was reported in Park Rapids; A pickup in the ditch was reported in Park Rapids;

Nov. 27: An unoccupied vehicle in the ditch on its side was reported;

Animal related: Nov. 23: A Nevis caller requested officer assistance for a dog that fell through the ice, the owner was attempting to go out on the ice to retrieve the dog; A Park Rapids caller requested a deer possession tag for a deer hit while snowmobiling;

Nov. 24: A Park Rapids caller reported hitting a deer and would like a permit issued;

Nov. 25: A Park Rapids caller reported having issues with their neighbor's dog and wanted to speak with an officer;

Nov. 26: A Lake George caller reported hitting a deer;

Burglaries, thefts: Nov. 21: A residential alarm was reported in Nevis; A residential burglary alarm was reported in Park Rapids;

Nov. 22: A south garage overhead door burglary alarm was reported in Park Rapids; Theft was reported by a Cass Lake caller;

Nov. 23: A Utility room door alarm was reported in Nevis;

Nov. 24: A Laporte caller reported two men in a vehicle stealing wood from a logging job;

Nov. 25: A garage main area alarm was reported in Cass Lake; A front door alarm was reported in Bemidji;

Nov. 26: A possible theft of meds and car keys was reported in Park Rapids; Shoplifting was reported in Park Rapids, a female party reportedly left Walmart with a cart full of items;

Nov. 27: A Park Rapids caller reported someone was attempting to break into their residence;

Fires: Nov. Nov. 21: A plow truck on fire was reported in Lake George;

Nov. 23: A residential fire alarm was reported in Solway; An unoccupied shed was reported on fire in Park Rapids.