Two injured in snowmobile accident near Menahga

Deputies arrived on scene and learned Carl Hendrickson, 28, of Menahga, along with passenger Stephanie Velasio, 26, of Fargo, were westbound on 340th Street when Hendrickson put the snowmobile into a skid sideways, rolling the machine.

Hendrickson and Velasio were not wearing helmets and were found unconscious in the roadway by a passing motorist. Both Hendrickson and Velasio were transported to CHI St. Joseph's Health in Park Rapids. Velasio was transported to a higher level of care facility for her injuries and Hendrickson was treated and released.

Hendrickson was arrested and made his first appearance in Wadena County District Court on Nov. 23. He was charged by the Wadena County Attorney's Office with Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation and Felony First Degree Driving While Impaired. Bail was set at $4,000.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First Responders and Tri County Ambulance.