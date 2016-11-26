Menahga school board member resigns

Huhta and his family are moving to be closer to a daughter with developmental disabilities. She resides at an adult women's group home in Monticello.

Huhta said he'll be restructuring his business, but maintaining his residency in Menahga.

He expressed frustration at the "mud-slinging" during the recent election.

"It hurts me that we can't get beyond all that baloney and move on," he said.

He expressed frustration with negative statements about the school district based on half-truths, propaganda and bald-faced lies.

"I pray this new board will take part and stay focused on what's best for kids and address the critical needs for space and projected growth," Huhta said, "And come to our community with a building project that can be unanimously supported by all its members and not publicly undermine that for personal expedience."

Huhta has served on the board since the mid-1990s.

The board accepted his resignation "with regrets," effective Dec. 31.

Huhta still had two years left on his term. The board will accept applications for the opening, then hold public interviews. By law, the selected replacement may serve for one year. A special election will be held next year for the remaining year in the term.

Audit report

Brian Stavenger, a certified public accountant with Eide Bailly, reviewed an executive summary of the district's audit report.

Menahga School District received a "clean" audit opinion, meaning its financial statements use accepted accounting principles, do not contain "material misstatements" and are fairly presented.

Stavenger noted that Eide Bailly is no longer required to do an audit of federal funds since the threshold was raised from $500,000 to $750,000 in 2016 and the district spends around $600,000.

"You have some healthy reserves," Stavenger said, noting it allows the district to cash flow even if the state decides to withhold general education aid. About 90 percent of districts need short-term loans to cover payroll, supplies and other operating expenses, he said.

For the year ending June 30, 2016, the general fund received $56,198 more in revenues than budgeted. Total revenues were $10,307,877. This includes state and federal sources, local levies and other (student activity fees, payments from other school districts, etc.)

Huhta noted that the local tax base contributes a mere $515,724 out of $10.3 million in revenue.

The bulk of general fund revenues—89 percent—comes from the state. The statewide average for school districts is 79 percent.

Local levies comprise 4 percent of revenues. In 2015, the statewide average was 13 percent.

General fund expenditures were $159,081 less than projected. The district spent $9,541,205.

Forty-nine percent of general fund expenditures were related to regular instruction. Stavenger pointed out that there has been very little fluctuation in the types of expenditures over the past three years.

The general fund balance rose $766,672—from $3,438,741 at the beginning of the fiscal year to $4,205,413 at the end.

The district has set aside $1.3 million of its general fund balance for a building project.

Huhta said the school board took "a cautious approach" regarding the certified maximum levy due to four failed bond referendums and the district's space needs. "We started realizing we have to dedicate dollars to a building fund until the community supports a larger building," he said.

"We have optimism," Menahga Superintendent Kevin Wellen commented.

"Of course," Huhta said.

Another $2,712,273 is "unassigned." District policy and state guidelines recommend maintaining three months, or 25 percent, of operating expenditures in the "unassigned" fund balance. The goal for the district is $2,385,301.

The remaining general fund balance is restricted for health and safety, operating capital, non-spendable inventory or severance.

The school board accepted the audit as presented.

Free meals for all

Wellen proposed offering free lunch and breakfast, beginning Dec. 16, for all families who fill out a free/reduced lunch application, whether they qualify or not.

State compensatory aid to school districts is based on the percentage of students who qualify for free/reduced meals.

"It's not tied to the meal count. It's how many qualify," Wellen explained.

Currently, 318 of Menahga's 1,000 students have qualified for free lunch. Another 200 are enrolled for reduced-price lunches.

"This year, based on what we have enrolled, we'll get $658,093," Wellen. "This is money we can spend on whatever we want. It can be spent on any educational component."

Last year's revenue from families who purchased school breakfast was $9,116; lunch generated $78,983 in funds, for total revenues of $88,099.

If Menahga stopped charging for school meals for the last half of this school year, Wellen estimated the district would be giving up about $47,000 in revenue.

If the district identifies an additional 20 students who qualify for free/reduced lunches, the state aid increases $60 per student. The school would receive an additional $50,052 from the state and the food service program would break even.

"These numbers have to be on the books by Dec. 15 or we have to wait a year," Wellen said.

A family of nine qualifies for free/reduced lunch if their household income is under $83,343. For a household of 15, the threshold is $129,519.

Wellen estimates 10 percent of families don't realize they qualify for free/reduced meals or feel they can afford school lunches. Qualifying families could save $175 per child. "Money you can spend on something better," he said.

If the district picks up the additional 10 percent (about 100 students), state aid would rise from $658,093 to $952,995.

"That's a net gain of over $250,000 and everyone gets free lunch and free breakfast," Wellen said. "I had no idea it would hit this big of a number. And this is free money from the state."

As an incentive, Wellen suggested adding a full, unlimited, daily salad bar to lunch for all students if 80 percent of families fill out a free/reduced lunch application.

If the 90 percent benchmark is reached, the entire school would earn an ice cream sundae party.

If the district reaches a 95 to 100 percent completion rate, there would be a schoolwide pizza party.

"Hungry kids don't learn well. It's a fact," Huhta said. The additional funds could be used to improve the quality of school meals, he added.

"Seems like a it's a win-win," said board member Durwin Tomperi.

Only one form needs to be filled out per family. Families who already completed forms this year do not need to resubmit them. The deadline is Dec. 9.

If this proves successful, Wellen suggested implementing the same program next school year.

'Infamous' red van

About 18 months ago, the district ordered a van from National Auto Fleet Group, a National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) vendor. A red 2015 Ford was delivered without seats, so it was rejected immediately, Wellen reported. National Auto Fleet Group, which is based in California, sent a second van with seats and indicated they would pick up the red one. They never did.

The district never owned the van nor spent a penny on it, Wellen said.

In July 2016, National Auto Fleet Group decided to sell the red van at auction in July 2016. Unbeknownst to the district, Wellen said, the company transferred the van's title to the school.

"Menahga has no responsibility or liability concerning this VIN. National Auto Fleet Group made the mistake without Menahga's permission and will do whatever is necessary to correct it," wrote Jesse Cooper, a National Auto Fleet Group representative.

National Auto Fleet Group proposed to fix the ownership by either transferring the title back to the company or offering the van to the district at 50 percent off the contract price, or a total $13,819.

At Monday's meeting, the board decided to purchase the van.

Wellen noted that the title and taxes were already paid by National Auto Fleet Group, a savings of about $1800.

"Plus, we get a new van for half the cost. It's a no-brainer," said Huhta.

The district can sell the vehicle or use it as a cargo van to transport sports equipment, musical instruments and other supplies, Wellen said.

Voice of the Braves

As of Monday, there were six to nine community members signed up for the strategic planning community task force, called Voice of the Braves. Volunteers will create options to address space shortages at the school and report recommendations to the school board by January 2017.

Wellen urged board members to recruit five or six more volunteers.

The first task force meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the media center.

In other business, the school board did the following:

• Learned that approximately 400 children participated in the Community Education Pumpkin Party. Numerous sponsors supported the 20th annual event.

• Recognized a $381 donation to the Menahga High School band from Naturale Alternatives.

• Agreed with Wellen's recommendation that new school board members verbally take an oath of office at January's organizational meeting. In the past, new members signed and submitted a written oath, but did not take an oral one at a public meeting.

"I think it's appropriate," said Huhta.

The organizational meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the media center.

• Adopted the final draft of a "strategic plan for continuous improvement," which includes a vision statement, mission statement and list of priorities. The plan addresses goals for leadership, culture, curriculum, student achievement and family engagement/community partnerships, plus strategies to reach those goals.

• Learned that enclosing the outdoor ice rink would require installing automatic fire sprinklers. Wellen contacted a fire marshall who wrote, "If the rink will be used for physical education classes or any other school classes, is being enclosed and is over 12,000 sq. ft., by Minnesota State Fire Code it will need to be sprinkler protected. Even without walls, the roof structure would still require automatic fire sprinklers. I realize the cost of this may make the project prohibitive."

• Approved Nick Jasmer as junior high girls basketball coach.

The next regular Menahga School Board meeting is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the media center. The truth-in-taxation hearing will be held the same evening at 6:30 p.m. There will be a closed session at the conclusion of the meeting to evaluate the superintendent. Wellen will reach his one-year anniversary in December.