Winter weather advisory for Park Rapids region

The National Weather Service has issued a "winter weather advisory" today until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Expect a wintry mix to continue today, diminishing around Wednesday morning. Total daytime snow accumulation of up to one inch and ice glaze are expected. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Tonight, more snow of around an inch possible. Beware of slippery road conditions. A winter weather advisory means that a period of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Use caution while driving. The latest road conditions are available statewide by calling 511.

