Downtown Park Rapids to host community tree lighting Nov. 25

The 40-foot balsam is scheduled to be put on place Sunday morning downtown on Main in preparation for the tree-lighting event Friday, Nov. 25 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Yuletide Sampler begins at 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to stroll the shops downtown and sample holiday goodies at participating merchants. Businesses host this annual event as a way to thank the community for its support all year and invite the start of holiday shopping the day after Thanksgiving.

Freewill offerings collected during the Yuletide Sampler will be donated to CHI St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care.

The 40-foot balsam on Main, lighted trees, evergreen wreaths on the carriage lights and window displays help set the Rockwell-esque holiday scene. In the spirit of the season, a Christmas carol sing-along, roasting marshmallows over fire pits, Santa's arrival and the countdown to light the decorated tree at 6 p.m. complete this Park Rapids Christmas tradition and celebration.

Celebrating life

This year's Community Tree Lighting will honor the memory of Bert Ahern, distinguished professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota-Morris, who moved to the area with his spouse, Janet, when they retired.

By giving a gift in honor or in memory of a loved one, donors help to bring individualized care to hospice patients in the area. All donations are used locally.

"Bert was the love of my life," Janet Ahern said in a news release from CHI St. Joseph's Health. "We were married for more than 52 years. He was a brilliant man and historian who could remember virtually anything he'd ever read."

Janet noted that, while deciding to opt for end-of-life care was difficult for both of them, she and Bert both felt supported by CHI St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care staff and a Hospice Care volunteer, who also happened to be a close friend.

"Hospice care allowed Bert to live at home for what turned out to be the last two months of his life ー that was an incredible gift to us and our family," Janet says. "He'd been in and out of hospitals several times, but hospice allowed him to be at home, have home-cooked meals and to look out over the lake from his bed."

CHI St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care helps patients and families live as fully as possible. Providing care tailored to the wants and needs of each individual patient and their families is key, according to a statement.

"Our hospice team is compassionate and delivers expert care," said Jill Grimes, RN, CHI St. Joseph's Health Hospice Care Director. "We focus on quality of life and are able to do that because our team is highly experienced and trained to provide pain and symptom management."

The Ahern family is among 139 patients and their loved ones who received hospice care through CHI St. Joseph's Health this past year. Donations can be made at CHI St. Joseph's Health south lobby in the Light Up a Life gift box, at participating area businesses in Park Rapids and Menahga or mailed to CHI St. Joseph's Health Foundation at 600 Pleasant Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470.

Heart of the Holidays

The Park Rapids Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Park Rapids Enterprise and De La Hunt Broadcasting to promote all things merry and bright under the umbrella of "Heart of the Holidays," says Chamber Executive Director Nicole Lalum.

"It's such a great time in our area," Lalum said. "Our small town charm really shines through and there's no end of things to participate in, whether it's attending the community band concert or a free movie showing or shopping 'til you drop at the delightful small businesses in town to fill those stockings with goodies. We wanted to cover as much of what is happening as possible to remind people of all the good things available right here."

The Chamber, the Enterprise and De La Hunt Broadcasting have each designed retail promotions in order to focus holiday spending within the community, Lalum explained. "There's so many ways you can spend your holiday dollars. But we wanted to encourage people to shop in our area in order to benefit our community. Plus, there are thousands of dollars in cash, prizes and gift cards up for grabs. What's not to like about that?"

Look for flyers up around town listing the events taking place this holiday season. More information available at www.parkrapids.com.

Santa visits

Santa Claus will make his first visit in town after the tree lighting ceremony. He'll be at Bella Caffè on Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as the following three Saturdays. Santa will also attend the Children's Matinee Movie at Park Theater on Dec. 17.