Construction of Alternative Truck Route ends for the season

The project has been in discussion since 1999 as part of the Transportation Action Model (TAM). Involved in the discussion prior to the start of construction were the key developers - City of Park Rapids, Hubbard County, abutting townships and MnDOT. Submission of proposed bids closed on Aug. 29.

Hubbard County Commissioners reviewed all of the bids for the reconstruction of County Road 28 at the regular board meeting on Sept. 6 before approving the low quote of $2,089,706.20 from Tri-City Paving. Project costs had been estimated at $2,240,000.

Assistant County Engineer Jed Nordin said earlier this week he expected the contractors to have the project buttoned up before weekend snowstorms hit the area.

According to Nordin, the contractor started putting gravel on CSAH 28 earlier in the week and the road was expected to be fully passable before construction stops.

"Unseasonable temperatures have allowed them to get quite a bit of the grading completed already," he said, adding that the contractor is allowed 80 working days to complete the construction of the road. Construction on the road will resume in the spring.

Public works has received some complaints regarding the shape of the road. "We talked to the contractor and they're going to do a better job of keeping it passable," Nordin said. "They're doing a very nice job and they're great to work with."

Major items of work on the project will include the clearing of seven acres, excavation, grading, stabilized aggregate base, bituminous pavement and aggregate shouldering for a total of 4.16 miles on CSAH 28 from U.S. Highway 71 to State Highway 34 and on Highway 71 at the intersection of CSAH 28. Also included in the overall project will be the construction of a turn lane on Highway 71.

Construction on the truck route was divided into three phases, in 2001 CSAH 15 was built between Highway 71 and CSAH 6 and in 2006 two miles of CSAH 28 was built between Highway 34 north to Highway 71.