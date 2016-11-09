Utke wins District 2 Senate seat

Stacey holds on to county board

Incumbent candidate for Hubbard County Commissioner District 4 Daniel Stacey was re-elected by defeating challenger Mark Peterson by 80 votes. Stacey won with 51.86 percent (988) of the vote and Peterson received 47.66 percent (908). There were nine write-in votes. Charlene Christenson ran unopposed in District 2 and was re-elected to the position she was appointed to last year. Christenson received 1,410 votes and there were 12 write-ins.

Mikesh re-elected

Mayor Pat Mikesh was re-elected in Park Rapids after defeating challenger Sam Spaeth. Mikesh received 61.64 percent of the vote (1,030) to Spaeth's 37.94 percent (634).

With two seats up for election on the Park Rapids City Council incumbent Ryan Leckner was re-elected to his first full term after being appointed to the position last year. There three candidates running for two 4-year terms on the council. Leckner received the most votes with 1,107. Elizabeth Stone was second with 767 votes, Joel Vorhes received 452 votes, followed by Thomas Petschl with 345 votes.