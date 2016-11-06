Recipe: Salad for the fall season

For the salad:

Kale

Arugula

Spinach

Butter lettuce

3 medium tomatoes, quartered

2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 teaspoons fresh dill, chopped

2 teaspoons fresh mint, chopped

Clean and cut as much fresh greens as you need; if you use spinach and/or arugula you will not need to cut them. In a large bowl mix the greens, tomatoes and chopped herbs together and set the salad aside.

For the Dressing:

1 cup walnuts

¾ cup pumpkin seed oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

Olive oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a dry, heavy skillet roast the walnuts over medium-high heat for 2-minutes or until they are lightly browned. The nuts will burn easily in the skillet so make sure you stir them constantly.

Remove the skillet from the heat and transfer the walnuts to a plate.

In the skillet whisk the vinegar, garlic, olive oil and salt and pepper together. Slowly add the pumpkin seed oil while continuing to whisk until the mixture begins to emulsify.

Then mix the vinaigrette with the walnuts and add it to your salad.

Oktoberfest Brats and Veggies

4 Bratwurst sausages

1 bottle dark lager beer (12 ounces)

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 white onion, sliced

2 ½ cups brussel sprouts, cut in half

½ pound small white potatoes, washed and quartered

1 ½ cups carrots, cut into rounds

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons mustard

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Start by piercing the brats with a sharp knife and adding them to a saucepan with the beer and garlic. Heat the brats over medium-high heat, add enough water to cover the brats. Bring the beer to a boil and reduce the heat to medium-low cooking the brats for 5 minutes. Drain the beer and set the brats aside.

Line a baking sheet with foil and preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

In a small bowl combine the apple cider vinegar, mustard and brown sugar stirring until the sugar dissolves.

Add the vegetables to a large bowl and pour the mustard mixture over the vegetables and toss to coat them.

Transfer the veggies to the baking sheet, top with the brats and season with salt and pepper.

Cook the ingredients for 40 to 50 minutes or until the veggies are tender, tossing halfway through cooking. Remove and serve warm.

Note: This will serve four people, adjust the recipe as needed; possibly using an additional baking sheet.

Baked Honeycrisp Apples

4 Honeycrisp apples

½ cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

4 tablespoons butter

Caramel sauce, optional

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Slice about ⅓ of the top of the apple off and scoop out the core, making a little apple bowl.

In a separate bowl mix the brown sugar, cinnamon, cranberries and walnuts until they are well combined.

Stuff each apple with ¼ of the mixture and place them in a baking dish. Top each apple with 1 tablespoon of butter and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Pour an ½ inch of water into the baking dish around the apples and bake them for 50 to 60 minutes or until the apples are tender; add more water if needed to prevent the apples from drying out.

Serve the apples warm with vanilla ice cream and/or caramel sauce drizzled on top, if desired.