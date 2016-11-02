Task force seeks community input on local workforce issues

The group has decided to send out a community survey to everyone, hoping the answers can help set the stage for problem solving workforce issues from the wage earner's perspective. Please complete the survey online at https://goo.gl/eKCAki or answer the short survey attached. Mail or deliver paper survey to Mahube-Otwa 120 North Central P.O. Box 229. Park Rapids, MN 56470-0229. Survey results are due Nov. 15.

The survey results will be tabulated and reviewed to determine next steps for the task force. If any interested citizen would like to attend the task force meetings, they meet at 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Northwoods Bank. The November meeting date has been changed to the first Tuesday due to the upcoming election