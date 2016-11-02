Task force seeks community input on local workforce issues
Last fall, a Northwoods Community Workforce Initiative meeting was held to discuss the concerns and issues regarding the local workforce. The resulting task forces were developed to begin to address three priorities that rose to the top. The first is communication and collaboration between everyone affected from businesses, local government agencies to individuals living in the community. The second is the physical and mental health of our community. The third was to identify skills and training needed by both those hiring and those looking for employment. As a result, the "Skills Training Task Force" has been meeting monthly. One of the group's biggest question is what do those looking for employment or better employment want or need to get and keep a job or better their circumstances.
The group has decided to send out a community survey to everyone, hoping the answers can help set the stage for problem solving workforce issues from the wage earner's perspective. Please complete the survey online at https://goo.gl/eKCAki or answer the short survey attached. Mail or deliver paper survey to Mahube-Otwa 120 North Central P.O. Box 229. Park Rapids, MN 56470-0229. Survey results are due Nov. 15.
The survey results will be tabulated and reviewed to determine next steps for the task force. If any interested citizen would like to attend the task force meetings, they meet at 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Northwoods Bank. The November meeting date has been changed to the first Tuesday due to the upcoming election